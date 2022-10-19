CNN —

Finally, some good news in the battle against greenhouse gasses: Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the burning of fossil fuels are on track to rise less than 1% this year.

That’s despite widespread concerns of a rush back to coal, oil and gas amid a global energy crunch and Russia’s war in Ukraine. We have electric vehicles and an uptake of renewables to thank for the surprisingly small increase.

The International Energy Agency published its forecast on Wednesday, showing CO2 emissions are on track for an increase of 300 million metric tons in 2022, reaching 33.8 billion tons. That’s a far smaller rise that the jump of nearly 2 billion tons in 2021 as the world rebounded from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The increase this year comes largely from the aviation sector, which was severely impacted by the pandemic.

“The global energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted a scramble by many countries to use other energy sources to replace the natural gas supplies that Russia has withheld from the market. The encouraging news is that solar and wind are filling much of the gap, with the uptick in coal appearing to be relatively small and temporary,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement.

“This means that CO2 emissions are growing far less quickly this year than some people feared – and that policy actions by governments are driving real structural changes in the energy economy. Those changes are set to accelerate thanks to the major clean energy policy plans that have advanced around the world in recent months.”