Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 20, 2022

The U.S. dollar hasn’t been this strong in 20 years. Why is this a good news bad news scenario? This Thursday, we breakdown how the value of currencies in determined and who this might effect. Next, we travel down the Mississippi River in search for treasure. How are drought conditions revealing new secrets from the riverbed? And finally, we’re dining in a robot café and asking the question of whether or not a robot waiter can compete with the real thing.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10