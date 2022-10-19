Today, you’ll find a deal on a Reconditioned Vitamix 5300 Blender, a discounted Thermapen One and savings on IT Cosmetics. All that and more below.

IT Cosmetics Friends & Family Sale IT Cosmetics IT Cosmetics Right now at IT Cosmetics, take 25% off sitewide for the brand’s Friends and Family Sale. Plus, get a free gift with purchases over $100 and shop new discounts daily. If your skin care routine could use some refills or upgrades, browse the options at IT Cosmetics, including cult favorites like the new Confidence in a Cream Supercharged and Confidence in an Eye Cream.

Reconditioned Vitamix 5300 Blender $359.95 $229.95 at Vitamix Amazon Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender. This reconditioned 5300 model offers a high-performance motor, variable speed control and a pulse function, among a range of other premium features. If you’ve had your eye on one of these kitchen game changers, now’s a great time to buy the 5300 at over $100 off.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Thermapen One $105 $69.30 at Thermoworks ThermoWorks Good news for any holiday roasts on the calendar: Our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering a significant discount for its Black Friday Preview sale, so snag one now.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Refurbished Bose Audio Additional 20% off with code COUNTDOWN22 at eBay Walmart A wide selection of refurbished Bose headphones, earbuds, speakers and more is steeply discounted now at eBay. When you use code COUNTDOWN22 at checkout, you’ll get an additional 20% off some of the best headphones we’ve tested, like the 700s, Sleepbuds 2 and QuietComfort 45s, boasting sleek designs and incredible noise cancellation. Browse everything this promo has to offer now — you’ll be jamming out in no time.

Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner The Home Depot No matter what kind of mess you’re dealing with, the Dyson V7 Advanced Origin Cordless Vacuum is a great option for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the V7 offers top-of-the-line suction (meaning hair is no match for this machine) and whole-machine HEPA filtration. Today only, you can score $100 off this premium vacuum.

More deals to shop

• Soothe sore muscles with the Theragun Prime, now $50 off at Best Buy.

• One of our favorite alarm clocks is under $17 right now — snag the Dreamsky from Amazon and save on your wake-up call.

• Gear up for holiday travel early and shop this 30% off sitewide sale at Ebags with code EARLY30.

• Stay cozy with a weighted blanket from Baloo and get 20% off with code FALL.

• This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the colorful Waterpik Kids, which will keep kiddos’ teeth (and braces) clean.

• Cold weather is no match for you — stock up on some discounted Adidas fleece jackets and joggers now. Plus, you’ll save an additional $3 when you log in with Amazon Prime.

• AirTags help you track your items — now make sure you keep track of your AirTags. Grab a handy Loop attachment for up to 69% off.

• Dental chews, treats and more pet essentials are on sale at Amazon right now.

• Organize your home in style with these Open Spaces wire baskets, now 30% off at Nordstrom.

• Halloween is quickly approaching, so be sure to grab an on-sale costume before it’s too late.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2 $24.95 $15.99 at Amazon Kate Bratskeir/CNN These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just about $16.





Blue Microphones Up to $50 off with code BLUE22US Blue Yeti Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Now when you spend $120 on the brand’s mics, you’ll get $20 off your purchase, and if you spend $250, you’ll save $50. Just use code BLUE22US to apply the discount at checkout.

Our Place The Fall Hard Sale Our Place Right as the cooler weather starts to set in and our stomachs start to rumble for fall’s braised dishes, hearty soups and endless pans of roasted potatoes (just me?), Our Place is helping us get excited for a new season of vegetables and recipes with a massive sitewide sale. Right now the makers of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are taking 25% off almost everything at the Fall Hard Sale. In addition to the aforementioned wares, shop deals on other bundles, minis, cast iron, ovenware, tableware and more.