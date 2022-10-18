LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 15 videos
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meta quest pro 2
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BookTok1
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NightCap100622_Clip3SupremereCourt_16x9
Supreme Court to rule on how we use the internet
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
google pixel 7 visually impaired
New Google Pixel features help visually impaired take selfies
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Google Japan
Google Japan builds stick keyboard more than 5-feet long
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cloud pet
Software engineer built fake cloud as pet
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Tesla robot dancing
Video: Tesla debuts robot 'Optimus' that can dance and water plants
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20190319-google-game-controller-GFX
Google is shutting down Stadia. CNN previewed the gaming platform in 2019
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
samsung artist fridge
This refrigerator wants to turn drab kitchen appliances into art
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
amazon halo rise
Check out Amazon's new sleep tracker and Kindle you can write on
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robot carrera cassie agilityrobotics oregon tecnologia clix_00000000.png
Video: Half human-looking robot breaks speed record
00:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN  — 

Amazon workers in upstate New York have voted against forming a union, dealing another blow to a grassroots labor group attempting to organize several of the tech giant’s US warehouses.

In total, 406 workers at the Amazon facility near Albany voted against unionizing and 206 voted for it, according to a preliminary tally Tuesday from the National Labor Relations Board. There were some challenged and void ballots, but not a big enough figure to sway the final results.

Workers at the facility, called ALB1, were seeking to organize with the Amazon Labor Union, the same grassroots worker group that successfully formed the first-ever union at a US Amazon facility in Staten Island, New York, earlier this year. The Albany vote was the ALU’s third attempt to unionize an Amazon warehouse, after it fell short of securing a union win at a smaller Amazon facility also located in Staten Island. It also comes as Amazon has still not formally recognized the union in Staten Island or come to the bargaining table.

Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 4/22/22 View of a rally on Staten Island, Sunday, April 22, 2022 with workers from the JFK8 Amazon fulfillment center who recently formed the first Amazon union in the United State Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez attend a rally on Staten Island, Sunday April 22, 2022 with workers from the JFK8 Amazon fulfillment center who recently formed the first Amazon union in the United States.
Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 4/22/22 View of a rally on Staten Island, Sunday, April 22, 2022 with workers from the JFK8 Amazon fulfillment center who recently formed the first Amazon union in the United State Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez attend a rally on Staten Island, Sunday April 22, 2022 with workers from the JFK8 Amazon fulfillment center who recently formed the first Amazon union in the United States.
John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Amazon suspends 50 workers who refused to work after warehouse fire

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment on the union vote Tuesday. Amazon spokesperson Paul Flaningan previously told CNN in a statement that it is skeptical there are a sufficient number of legitimate signatures to support the union’s petition for an election.

“We’ve always said that we want our employees to have their voices heard, and we hope and expect this process allows for that,” Flaningan added.

The Amazon organizing efforts have come amid a broader reawakening of the US labor movement during the pandemic, with some early union victories at companies such as Apple and Starbucks. Chris Smalls, the president of ALU, has emerged as a face of this labor movement since the win in Staten Island, making appearances at the White House and posing with celebrities at the Time 100 summit.

Smalls previously told CNN Business that the ALU has been fielding an explosion of interest from Amazon workers at other facilities since its original victory. In addition to the ALB1 facility, an Amazon fulfillment center in Moreno Valley, California, also recently submitted a petition for a union election with the ALU.

But ahead of the Albany vote last week, Smalls appeared to play down the ramifications of the outcome, suggesting the organizing activity itself is a victory. “The expansion of the ALU is definitely historical by itself,” he previously told CNN. “I don’t think nothing’s up for stake.”

Smalls echoed that sentiment in a tweet on Tuesday before the vote tally kicked off. “Proud of the brave workers of ALB1 regardless of todays results,” he tweeted, adding that “taking on a Trillion dollar company can never be a loss for workers. We will continue to empower all workers to give them the right to unionize. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take!

Amazon’s worker-organizers at the Albany facility say they were inspired to form a union after seeing the success of the ALU in Staten Island. Some workers in Albany said they were also motivated to organize after witnessing colleagues get injured on the job. A report from the National Employment Law Project found that the ALB1 facility had the highest rates of “most serious injuries” among all Amazon facilities in the state.

Flaningan previously told CNN Business that Amazon ramped up hiring to meet demand from Covid-19 “and like other companies in the industry, we saw an increase in recordable injuries during this time from 2020 to 2021 as we trained so many new employees.” He added that the company has invested billions of dollars in new operations safety measures.