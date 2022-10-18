What we learned from Week 6 of the NFL season: Tom Brady f-bombs, best teams show championship mettle and New York improves

By Ben Morse, CNN
Updated 9:03 AM EDT, Tue October 18, 2022
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid as he scrambles for a first down. Allen's fourth quarter touchdown throw to Dawson Knox capped off a 24-20 victory against the Chiefs.
Peter Aiken/Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell stretches to get the ball over the pylon for a touchdown while defended by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams. The Colts beat their division rivals 34-27 thanks to a last-gasp touchdown from quarterback Matt Ryan to rookie Alec Pierce.
Jenna Watson/USA TODAY
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches a touchdown pass as New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo attempts to defend it. Chase caught two touchdowns as the Bengals beat the Saints 30-26.
Butch Dill/Associated Press
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley dives into the endzone to score a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants continued their excellent start to the season with a 24-20 win over the Ravens, improving their record to 5-1.
Seth Wenig/Associated Press
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney makes catch under pressure from Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste just short of the goal line in the final minute of the second half. Mooney came within inches of securing a come-from-behind victory for the Bears, but eventually had to settle for a 12-7 loss after he was adjudged to have landed just short of a touchdown.
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press
Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. The Bills dominated the Steelers 38-3 with Davis scoring two touchdowns on the day.
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley scores a touchdown after having intercepted Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 49ers emphatically beat the Panthers 37-15.
Rusty Jones/AP
New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball down to the one-yard line against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter. Hall rushed for a touchdown in the Jets' 40-17 demolishing of the Dolphins. His TD was one of the Jets' four rushing touchdowns as they dominated Miami on the ground.
Adam Hunger/AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush celebrates with Dak Prescott after the team's 22-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Rush stepped in for starting quarterback Prescott in Week 2 after Prescott suffered a hand injury. Since then, the Cowboys have won four straight games.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill breaks the tackle of Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and runs to the endzone for a 60-yard rushing touchdown during the Saints' 39-32 victory. Hill ran for three touchdowns, as well as throwing for another, as the Saints ended a three-game losing streak.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is tripped up by Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams. It was a rare glimpse of offense in a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/07/sport/denver-broncos-indianapolis-colts-tnf-nfl-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">lackluster 12-9</a> win for the Colts.
David Zalubowski/AP
A protester meets the full force of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 3. "He looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner told reporters after the game. "I saw security was having a little problem -- so I helped him out." The 49ers went on to dominate the Rams behind a stout defense that had seven sacks and an interception, winning 24-9 to move to 2-2 on the season.
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the 2022 season when they beat the Denver Broncos 32-23 in front of their home crowd. The Raiders relied on a heavy run game, led by Josh Jacobs' 144 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.
Abbie Parr/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/29/sport/tua-tagovailoa-miami-dolphins-injuries-intl-hnk-spt/index.html" target="_blank">taken off the field on a stretcher</a> during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries. The incident had a lot of fall out with the NFL beginning a review on allowing Tagovailoa to play, the Dolphins being criticized widely and the National Football League Players Association <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/01/sport/nfl-players-union-terminates-neurotrauma-consultant/index.html" target="_blank">reportedly terminating</a> the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the evaluation of Tagovailoa for a concussion during their game against the Buffalo Bills.
Jeff Dean/AP
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs in a touchdown in the fourth against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 2 in Charlotte. Murray's TD was part of a fourth quarter flurry which saw the Cards pull away from the Panthers to go .500 on the year so far.
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White in the second half of the Eagles' 29-21 win in Philly. The Eagles are now 4-0 after Week 4.
Matt Slocum/AP
Fireworks and pyrotechnics go off ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints clash in London — the NFL's 100th international game. The Vikings won the game when the Saints' "double doink" kick — when the ball hits two parts of the uprights on a scoring attempt — fell short and let Minnesota return to the US with the 28-25 win.
Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters
The most bizarre incident of Week 3 occurred with the Miami Dolphins backed up in their own endzone. On their own one-yard line, needing to punt the ball away with restricted space available, punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off teammate Trent Sherfield's backside and out of bounds for a safety. Dubbed "butt punt" by many on social media, the flub ultimately didn't cost Miami as it won 21-19 over the Buffalo Bills.
Jasen Vinlove/USA Today
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a sensational, one-handed catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on September 22. Unfortunately for Pickens, the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/23/sport/cleveland-browns-pittsburgh-steelers-tnf-nfl-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Steelers lost 29-17</a> after the Browns bounced back from an embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.
David Richard/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman fumbles after catching a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The fumble was one of two lost by the Bucs on the day, helping the Packers win a tight affair, 14-12, in Tampa Bay.
Chris O'Meara/AP
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sits on the turf in the second quarter of Miami's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was tackled by Matt Milano and his head hit the ground, causing the Miami man to be taken into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He eventually came back to lead the Dolphins to victory, but the <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/09/26/sport/tua-tagovailoa-miami-dolphins-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">NFLPA is initiating a review of the injury and medical evaluation.</a>
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Who knew Lions could fly? Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown soars over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to pick up a first down at the two-yard line in the first quarter of their Week 3 clash. The Vikings won the game, 28-24, led by Kirk Cousins' 260 yards passing and two TD tosses, to go to 2-1 on the year.
Jerry Holt/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore get into an altercation during the second half of the Bucs' chippy 20-10 win over the Saints in Week 2. The win snapped Brady's personal seven-game losing streak against the Saints.
Jonathan Bachman/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay gave the home crowd something to cheer for when he returned the opening kickoff 103 yards to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on September 18. Despite the feat, the Ravens went on to lose 42-38 after being outscored by 25 in the fourth quarter.
Julio Cortez/AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates with his teammates during the second half of a 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks on September 18. Garoppolo came on as a substitute after starter Trey Lance went down for the year with a fractured ankle and threw for 154 yards and one touchdown -- and rushed for another -- on 13/21 passing.
Tony Avelar/AP
The Cleveland Browns run the ball across midfield against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns ended up losing 31-30 after being up by 13 points with 1:55 remaining in the game. Jets QB Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards and four TDs — including two in the final two minutes of the game — to carry the Jets. Sunday's game saw the return of "Brownie the Elf" to the Browns' home field. The logo was initially used by the Browns in their inaugural season in 1946 but fell out of favor in the 60s, returning when the franchise was brought back to Cleveland in 1999.
Scott Galvin/USA Today Sports
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble and returns it for the winning touchdown during overtime of a dramatic 29-23 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18.
David Becker/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss.
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Seattle Seahawks fans make noise as Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a snap during a failed game-winning drive on September 12. It was Wilson's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/13/sport/russell-wilson-denver-broncos-seattle-seahawks-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first game back in Seattle</a> since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16.
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns.
Rusty Jones/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The statement victory on NFL Opening Day shows the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/10/sport/nfl-team-popularity-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Bills are serious contenders</a> for the title in 2022.
Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta on September 11. Thomas had two touchdown catches on the day as the Saints outscored the Falcons by 14 in the fourth to win 27-26.
Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo prior to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with either the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors on the day, he went viral following the Bills' big win, <a href="https://twitter.com/obj/status/1568070244119498754" target="_blank" target="_blank">tweeting</a>, "Sheeesh.... Bills mafia ??????"
Ben Liebenberg via AP
CNN  — 

In a week where some teams showed why they’re contenders and others showed why they might not, the biggest talking point from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season came from the sideline involving the sport’s biggest name.

Tom Brady’s profanity-laden tirade aimed at his teammates sowed doubts over the 45-year-old’s commitment and enjoyment in playing his 22nd NFL season.

So without further ado, lets get into what we learned from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

Out of sorts

Brady’s dedication to winning has been unrivaled ever since he joined the league way back in 2000. It’s one of the reasons he’s earned the title of ‘greatest of all time’ with seven Super Bowl titles to his name.

However, a rocky beginning to the season has left Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with more questions than answers.

Between an offseason retirement, an 11-day leave of absence to “deal with personal things” and reported marital issues, Brady’s long-term commitment to playing has been questioned.

Although he’s reassured fans, players and coaches that he’s fully invested this season, the Bucs’ success – or lack thereof – on the field has been uncharacteristic for a Brady team.

And on Sunday, Brady had some choice words for his offensive line during Tampa Bay’s 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers which moved the Bucs’ record to 3-3 on the season.

During the second quarter and with his team trailing 10-6, Brady was seen venting his anger at his offensive line, saying: “You’re so much better than you’re f**king playing.”

It’s the second sideline outburst already this season from Brady after he smashed a tablet in frustration against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

On Monday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles had to downplay any controversy that his star quarterback is receiving preferential treatment after Brady’s focus was once again questioned after he attended Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding this past Friday – two days before game day – as well as being permitted to take Wednesdays off this season.

Brady walks to the locker room after a loss to the Steelers.
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

“He works as hard as anybody. Special treatment? There have been a few guys that have missed some meetings and some practices for some special things,” Bowles told the media.

“It just doesn’t get publicized because they’re not him. It kind of comes with the territory. We don’t worry about it too much.”

Entering the season, the Bucs were ranked in the ‘contender’ tier for their Super Bowl prospects. But, after six weeks of NFL action, things aren’t going as smoothly for Brady as people would have foreseen.

League’s best?

Week 6’s headline game came from Arrowhead Stadium in what was a rematch of last season’s most memorable playoff game as the Buffalo Bills were out for revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills were left devastated after a last-gasp overtime loss last season, but this time, it was they who produced a late comeback to win.

In a battle of the NFL’s two best quarterbacks – Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen – a touchdown pass to Bills tight-end Dawson Knox was the decisive score in Buffalo’s 24-20 victory.

The win not only banishes demons from last year, but it also reiterates the Bills’ championship mettle – not that we doubted it.

Behind the ascending Allen and a beefed-up defense, Buffalo is being tipped to win the organization’s first ever Super Bowl, banishing years of heartache and coming up just short.

We are learning that this Bills team is for real this year, with seemingly only injuries able to slow them down.

Allen celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jordan Phillips against the Chiefs.
Allen celebrates a touchdown with teammate Jordan Phillips against the Chiefs.
Jason Hanna/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Undefeated

The only remaining undefeated team is another potential Super Bowl contender and they, like the Bills, are looking tricky to slow down.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat their bitter division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17 on Sunday night, improving their record to 6-0 as they continued to fire on all cylinders.

With Jalen Hurts at quarterback, the best offensive line in the league and a plethora of offensive weapons paired with a loaded defense, it’s hard to find a weakness with the Eagles.

But Jason Kelce – the 34-year-old center who’s played the entirety of his 11-year NFL career with Eagles as well as winning Super Bowl 52 with the franchise – says the team isn’t sated with their good start to the year.

“There isn’t a player here who is satisfied with what we’ve done,” Kelce told the media. “It’s great to be 6-0 and where we are.

“We’ve worked hard to win these games and each one of them has been a little bit different, so to find ways to win these games has been important for this football team. But there are a lot of areas where we need to be better. I don’t think we’ve played a full game. I think we have yet to play our best game and it’s exciting to know that it’s still out there.”

Hurts celebrates as he walks off the field after defeating the Dallas Cowboys.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

The team has a bye coming up this week, maybe coming at a less than ideal time as it could break the Eagles’ momentum.

And although Philly sports fans don’t like to get ahead of themselves, a deep playoff run will be the bare minimum expectation this year, as the Eagles continue to pass every test and show why they are legitimate contenders for the Lombardi Trophy.

Back again?

As the popular NFL podcast, ‘Around the NFL,’ puts it: “It’s on in New York City.” And it most certainly is on in the Big Apple.

Both of the city’s football teams – the Giants and the Jets – picked up meaningful victories on Sunday, with the Giants beating the Baltimore Ravens and the Jets stunning the Green Bay Packers.

With the wins, the two teams’ combined records are 9-3 this season, marking a drastic change in their success over recent years.

Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets celebrates after beating the Green Bay Packers wearing a cheesehead hat -- a traditional accessory for Packers fans.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

For the 5-1 Giants, a return to health for star running back Saquon Barkley and new head coach Brian Daboll have transformed Big Blue into a tough, resolute football team who already have some big wins under their belt this season.

And for the 3-2 Jets, it’s all about their young crop of players. The first four picks of the team from the 2022 draft – Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson and Breece Hall – have all had a huge impact and have helped to transform one of the lowliest teams to one which no one wants to face off against.

After years of bland, gray football, New York is spicy once again.