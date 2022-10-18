New York CNN Business —

After two quarters of bleeding subscribers, Netflix appears to be back on track – in a big way.

The streaming company reported Tuesday that it notched 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2022 — a number that far exceeded expectations of 1 million subscribers for the quarter. In more good news, it will likely add 4.5 million subscribers for the fourth quarter, which also is ahead of what investors were expecting.

In short, Netflix is seemingly back to growing. It currently has 223 million subscribers worldwide.

The news sent the company’s shares up 12%% on Tuesday in after-hours trading.

This is a developing story.