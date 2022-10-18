Long Covid may affect up to a third of Covid-19 patients, including Chimére Smith.
Experts: Up to one-third of Covid-19 cases become 'long Covid'
05:13 - Source: CNN
Your Health 15 videos
Long Covid may affect up to a third of Covid-19 patients, including Chimére Smith.
Experts: Up to one-third of Covid-19 cases become 'long Covid'
05:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
closeup of a young caucasian doctor man with a pink ribbon for the breast cancer awareness pinned in the flap of his white coat; Shutterstock ID 724387357; Job: CNN Digital
Report: Black women more likely to die from breast cancer
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gupta ride along
CNN rides along with mental health crisis response team
04:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gupta cancer report 2p nr
Cancer death rates in the US are falling steadily. Here's why
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
allan sills nfl review tua tagovailoa concussion gupta cond vpx_00002930.png
NFL chief doctor says 'we will get this right' in Tua investigation
07:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Thumbnail Mercury Explainer 02
This ingredient found in some beauty products can enter the bloodstream, the brain and breastmilk
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chris hemsworth fitness app centr 1
CNN tried Chris Hemsworth's workout app. But will it help us look like Thor?
04:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
vitamins STOCK
Taking a daily multivitamin may slow cognitive aging in older adults
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
statin vpx
Hear from a cardiologist why you shouldn't fear taking statins
02:12
Now playing
- Source: HLN
Crystal Tucker and Kelly Brumley correct care still 2
Former employees talk about dangerous medical care in jails, prisons
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Medical aid in dying couple
Family pays thousands for man's medical aid in dying after law bans federal insurance coverage
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail sanjay gupta hearing aids 2
FDA approves over-the-counter hearing aids, impacting millions
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cdc official
Single polio case in New York may be 'very, very tip of the iceberg,' CDC official says
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ashton Kutcher arrives at the premiere of "Vengeance," Monday, July 25, 2022, at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
What is the rare disease that left Ashton Kutcher unable to hear, see and walk?
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail gupta monkeypox 2
CNN goes inside clinic treating monkeypox as it grows
05:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Black, American Indian/Alaska Native and Hispanic adults are more likely than their White peers to be hospitalized for the flu, but less likely to be vaccinated against it, a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds.

The CDC Vital Signs report released Tuesday finds that Black, AI/AN and Hispanic adults were 1.2 to 1.8 times more likely to be hospitalized than White adults over the past 13 flu seasons.

They were also less likely to be vaccinated than their White counterparts due to “distrust of the medical system, misperceptions about vaccine safety, and higher levels of concern about side effects,” researchers wrote in the report.

“Vaccination is the best defense we have against the worst outcomes of getting the flu,” CDC Acting Principal Deputy Director Dr. Debra Houry told reporters on Tuesday. “During my time as an ER doc, and throughout my work at CDC, I’ve seen that the reasons behind inequities and vaccination coverage for people from some racial and ethnic minority groups are systemic and a result of many factors. I’ve also seen the impact of vaccination can have to reduce the impact illnesses like flu can have on our society.”

01 flu virus
Getty Images

Flu 'gathering speed' across US as health officials and doctors prepare for a potentially rough season

During the 2021-2022 flu season, 54% of White adults were vaccinated, compared with 42% of Black adults, 41% of American Indian and Alaska Native adults, and 38% of Hispanic adults, said Dr. Carla Black, a CDC Immunization Services Division epidemiologist.

These groups also had more severe outcomes from the flu, Black said.

“This report adds to the body of evidence that shows people from certain racial and ethnic minority groups have more severe outcomes at higher rates than White adults,” Black said. “The report shows that Black, Hispanic, and American Indian and Alaskan Native adults were hospitalized with flu at greater rates than White adults during most seasons from 2009 to 2022. Hospitalization rates were nearly 80% higher among Black adults, 30% higher among American Indian and Alaskan Native adults and 20% higher among Hispanic adults.”

Black also said the data shows that health care access contributes to disparities in vaccination.

“Last flu season, we found that adults with insurance, those with a health care provider and those with a medical checkup in the past year were more likely to get a flu vaccine than those without at least one of the facilitators to health care. Hispanic adults were less likely to have health insurance. Further, Hispanic, American Indian and Alaskan Native and adults of other races were less likely to have a health care provider and a checkup in the past year,” she said.

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

In the report, researchers urged building trust, increasing access to vaccination services and combatting misinformation in order to increase vaccination coverage.

An early increase in seasonal flu activity has been reported in most of the United States, with the nation’s Southeast and south-central areas reporting the highest levels of flu, according to the CDC. While current influenza activity is still low overall, the CDC says activity is increasing in most of the country.