CNN —

In anticipation of the release of her new album “Midnights,” Taylor Swift is revealing what keeps her up at night.

For her tenth album, due out Oct. 21, the singer teamed up with the Spotify to share some of the inspiration for her new music.

The first thing Swift said keeps her awake is “self-loathing,” and the second is “fantasising about revenge,” Swift has revealed so far.

In true Swift fashion, she leaves us waiting for more.

Taylor Swift 5 things that kept her up at night

The new album will feature her single “Anti-Hero,” along with a collaboration with with Lana Del Rey called “Snow On The Beach.”

Swift has also shared the full 13-song tracklist for the album.

The up-all-night reveals come amid a week of new lyric reveals across the globe, including the line “I should not be left to my own devices…” on a billboard in Times Square in New York City.

Another appeared in London, reading: “I polish up real nice.”

Swift will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Oct. 24 to promote the album. She is also set to announce an upcoming live tour.