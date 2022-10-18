Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 19, 2022

Finland is taking steps to join NATO after decades of the nation maintaining independence. We’ll travel to the Finnish capital of Helsinki where we get an underground tour of a city that has more than 5000 bunkers designed to protect its citizens from attack. We then head to South Korea where a popular band is calling it quits to fulfill the nation’s mandatory military requirement. And we wrap up by heading to the Kennedy Space Center to learn about a very unique aircraft that some say looks like it belongs in water rather than in the sky.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10