Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite alarm clock, discounted silicone baking mats and savings on Adidas shoes and apparel. All that and more below.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones $249.99 $189.18 at Amazon Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Amazon Our pick for best over-ear wireless headphones, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them in black for just $189.18 — the lowest price we’ve ever seen in months — at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock $19.99 From $16.96 at Amazon Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Amazon Wake up and save a few dollars on our pick for best alarm clock, the Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

Editor Favorite MMmat Silicone Baking Mats, Set of 2 $24.95 $15.99 at Amazon Kate Bratskeir/CNN These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper. Durable and easy to wipe clean, these mats make it easier than ever to whip up a quick dinner or batch of fresh cookies — and right now a two-pack is on sale for just about $16.

Adidas Up to 65% off, plus an extra 30% off, with code OCTOBER Adidas Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks, some comfy loungewear or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas has you covered. Right now, you can get up to 65% off thousands of items sitewide, plus an extra 30% off, and save on top-notch styles for men, women and kids during this sale. Just use code OCTOBER at checkout to score these savings — and don’t hesitate, because the sale ends Thursday.

Blue Microphones Up to $50 off with BLUE22US Blue Yeti Nano Blue Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, the Blue Yeti boasts superior sound quality and a variety of helpful features and controls. Now when you spend $120 on the brand’s mics, you’ll get $20 off your purchase, and if you spend $250, you’ll save $50. Just use code BLUE22US to apply the discount at checkout.

More deals to shop

• Cozy Earth’s super luxe-feeling bamboo viscose loungewear and bedding is all 20% to 25% off sitewide during its Anniversary Sale.

• This Ontel Battery Daddy organizer has a spot for 180 batteries (and a tester too), which makes keeping track of them when you need them way easier. Grab it on Amazon for 25% off right now.

• Calpak’s luggage, backpacks, packing organizers and more are all up to 55% off sitewide — but today’s the last day to shop, so don’t wait.

• iPhones are starting at just $144.99 over on Woot! right now for the 8, but if you want something newer, the 13 is going for $679.99, too.

• Today is the last day to take 50% off literally everything at Old Navy — but the sale is online only so you can shop from the comfort of your phone.

• Act+Acre’s “skincare for your scalp” products are all 20% off during the brand’s Birthday Sale now through Oct. 23.

• It’s way better to get winter boots before you find yourself needing them one cold, snowy morning, and right now at Merrell, you can use the code NEWBOOTS30 for an extra 30% off the brand’s made-to-last winter boots.

• Samin Nosrat’s instant-classic “Salt Fat Acid Heat” cookbook is on sale in the Kindle edition for just $1.99 at Amazon right now.

• Ulta Beauty’s Gorgeous Hair Event is going on now, and today’s deal is out: Klorane’s gentle, effective shampoos, conditioners and treatments are 50% off.

• Jonathan Adler’s luxe modern home decor is 20% off sitewide now through Nov. 1 with the code GROOVY (you get free shipping with orders $250 and up, too).

Deals you may have missed





$11.98 $6.78 at Amazon

Wyze Smart Plug Jake Krol/CNN

Small, powerful and with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, the Wyze Plug is our pick for best smart plug, and right now it’s down to the lowest price we’ve seen. It features everything a smart plug should: It’s quick to respond to prompts and allows you to create automations and schedules — meaning you should definitely snag a few now.

The Fall Hard Sale

Our Place Our Place

Right as the cooler weather starts to set in and our stomachs start to rumble for fall’s braised dishes, hearty soups and endless pans of roasted potatoes (just me?), Our Place is helping us get excited for a new season of vegetables and recipes with a massive sitewide sale. Right now the makers of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are taking 25% off almost everything at the Fall Hard Sale. In addition to the aforementioned wares, shop deals on other bundles, minis, cast iron, ovenware, tableware and more.

15% off sitewide with code EARLYBIRD

NutriBullet NutriBullet

NutriBullet is here for all your holiday blending and juicing needs with 15% off sitewide of its entire range of kitchen appliances. Use code EARLYBIRD to score savings on personal blenders, juicers, coffee makers and more at the Beat the Holiday Rush Sale, now through Sunday. Gift one to yourself ahead of blended winter soup season, or save your buys to give to a smoothie-obsessed loved one for the holiday.

15% off sitewide with code FALLFLASH

Thomas Bassett

Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs are the pinnacle of style and convenience, and right now you can get 15% off sitewide with code FALLFLASH. Add some flair to your home with a rug that perfectly suits your space. There’s everything from contemporary styles to traditional looks up for grabs. For more on Ruggable, read our full review here.