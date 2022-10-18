video thumbnail dominos pizza italy reaction 1
Italians have hilarious reaction to pizza giant's exit from Italy
01:06 - Source: CNN
Food and Drink 16 videos
video thumbnail dominos pizza italy reaction 1
Italians have hilarious reaction to pizza giant's exit from Italy
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN Business  — 

Pizza Hut is getting more personal beyond its personal pan pizzas.

For customers who find ordering a whole pie daunting, the chain is offering its version of individual slices with a new menu item called Pizza Hut Melts. For $6.99 per slice, the new option is actually two slices of its Thin N’ Crispy pizza folded together, filled with toppings and cheese and baked to “melty perfection,” creating a calzone-like meal.

Pizza Hut Melts are now on the menu.
Pizza Hut Melts are now on the menu.
Pizza Hut

“Unlike most pizza dishes, Melts were designed for a pizza party of one, giving guests the option to enjoy the delicious taste of pizza without having to order a whole pie, whenever or wherever they want,” Pizza Hut said in a press release. Melts are available to order beginning Tuesday.

The slices come in four different versions, including pepperoni, buffalo chicken, chicken bacon Parmesan and meat lover’s, and are served with a marinara or ranch dressing dipping sauce.

Pizza Hut experimented with selling individual slices in 2014. However the concept failed to expand beyond the test at just a few locations at the time. Rather, the chain has found more success by adding different pizza toppings and crusts.

Pizza is a competitive space, with customers often shifting their preferences depending on deals and new menu items. Pizza Hut sales at its global restaurants fell 3% in its most recent quarter compared to a year earlier. Pizza Hut is owned by Yum Brands, which also controls Taco Bell and KFC.