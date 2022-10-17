In pictures: Kyiv drone attacks
Updated 6:07 AM EDT, Mon October 17, 2022
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
A wave of kamikaze drone attacks pummeled Kyiv early Monday, killing at least one person and setting off warning sirens across the Ukrainian capital as commuters headed to work.
The attacks on Kyiv appear to be part of a wider Russian assault involving drones and cruise missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force said it had destroyed 37 Iranian-made kamikaze drones and three cruise missiles in the south and east of the country early Monday.