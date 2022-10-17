In pictures: Kyiv drone attacks

Updated 6:07 AM EDT, Mon October 17, 2022

Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
A drone approaches Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, October 17,

A wave of kamikaze drone attacks pummeled Kyiv early Monday, killing at least one person and setting off warning sirens across the Ukrainian capital as commuters headed to work.

The attacks on Kyiv appear to be part of a wider Russian assault involving drones and cruise missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force said it had destroyed 37 Iranian-made kamikaze drones and three cruise missiles in the south and east of the country early Monday.

A Ukrainian serviceman attempts to shoot down a drone during an attack in Kyiv on Monday.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters work on a building damaged after a drone attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday.
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Ukrainian rescuers work on a roof after a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Rescued people, journalists and police officers take cover as an air-raid siren sounds during a Russian drone strike, in Kyiv, on Monday.
Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
A drone flies over the Kyiv sky during an attack on Monday.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Local residents run away after a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Local residents look at parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), that Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian-made drone Shahed-136, in Kyiv, on Monday.
Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
A man walks next to a blast as another man falls to the ground following a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters work at a destroyed building after Russian drone attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday.
Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Police officers run after a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday.
Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images
Smoke rises from a partially destroyed building after a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday.
Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters work at a destroyed building after Russian drone attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday.
Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images