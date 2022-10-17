Why you are not a failure as a mother

Sign up for CNN's Stress, But Less newsletter. Our six-part mindfulness guide will inform and inspire you to reduce stress while learning how to harness it.
(CNN)Hollywood's version of childbirth bears little resemblance to my experience, or that of anyone else I know. On the screen, we almost always see soon-to-be-moms rushing to the hospital after a dramatic water breaking, a somewhat rare occurrence in real life, after which she howls and curses her way through a speedy labor and delivery. Then, poof, voilà!, her hair magically realigns itself, a healthy level of pigment returns to her cheeks, and she is in love, completely and irrevocably, with her baby.
My first thought when I saw my oldest child after delivery? You are really cute, but that was really hard, I'm really tired, and yet here we are all alone. Would it be so bad if I had a day or two to recover before you and I started hanging out?
With my second, I was fortunate enough to be in a hospital that allowed my husband to spend the night in the room with me without any additional cost. He took on most of the care, I got to rest, and nobody expected anything resembling a "Madonna and Child" moment from me.
My story continued to diverge from the Hollywood version of new motherhood in the weeks and months that followed. There was no love at first sight, but a love-in-process accompanied by a fair amount of anxiety and stress. It took until my kids were about 6 months old for the love to turn on fully, and until my first was about 2 years old for my identity as a mom to feel natural and guided by what we might call instinct.
Through conversations with other parents, I now know that my deviation from the Hollywood script of new motherhood is not unusual. In fact, it's the norm. Thankfully, popular culture and scientific research are starting to catch on.
In her new book, "Mother Brain: How Neuroscience Is Rewriting the Story of Parenthood," Chelsea Conaboy looks at the new findings surrounding childbirth and early parenthood that present a far more complex picture of the experience. CNN spoke to Conaboy about the many fictions surrounding the idea of maternal instinct, what babies do and do not need from their parents, and how understanding the complexity of the parental brain can make us better parents.
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
CNN: What was the story of parenthood that you were told when you became a parent?
Chelsea Conaboy: The story that I received about what it means to become a parent was, in some ways, not a story. I felt like it wasn't ever really talked about in a way that I could reflect on what this change could mean for my internal life and my sense of self. That went hand in hand with my assumptions about maternal instinct, or this idea I would step into this role and know exactly what to do and how to be — because caregiving is innate, automatic and hardwired for females.
These ideas about maternal instinct, which were written into scientific theory by people invested in a certain moral model of motherhood, weren't just about how I was supposed to behave but also how I was supposed to feel. It's not enough to pick up a baby, shush it or know how to swaddle it. I was supposed to have complete devotion, be totally selfless and be able to overcome any fears through the act of nurturing.
CNN: What was your process of discovering this is far from true for many parents?
Conaboy: The first "aha" moment began with my own struggles as a new parent. I was really overwhelmed with worry at the time, and so I began looking for answers to describe what I was going through. I started researching maternal anxiety and discovered how m