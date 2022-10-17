Why you are not a failure as a mother

(CNN) Hollywood's version of childbirth bears little resemblance to my experience, or that of anyone else I know. On the screen, we almost always see soon-to-be-moms rushing to the hospital after a dramatic water breaking, a somewhat rare occurrence in real life, after which she howls and curses her way through a speedy labor and delivery. Then, poof, voilà!, her hair magically realigns itself, a healthy level of pigment returns to her cheeks, and she is in love, completely and irrevocably, with her baby.

My first thought when I saw my oldest child after delivery? You are really cute, but that was really hard, I'm really tired, and yet here we are all alone. Would it be so bad if I had a day or two to recover before you and I started hanging out?

With my second, I was fortunate enough to be in a hospital that allowed my husband to spend the night in the room with me without any additional cost. He took on most of the care, I got to rest, and nobody expected anything resembling a "Madonna and Child" moment from me.

My story continued to diverge from the Hollywood version of new motherhood in the weeks and months that followed. There was no love at first sight, but a love-in-process accompanied by a fair amount of anxiety and stress. It took until my kids were about 6 months old for the love to turn on fully, and until my first was about 2 years old for my identity as a mom to feel natural and guided by what we might call instinct.

Through conversations with other parents, I now know that my deviation from the Hollywood script of new motherhood is not unusual. In fact, it's the norm. Thankfully, popular culture and scientific research are starting to catch on.

Author Chelsea Conaboy talks about the many fictions surrounding the idea of maternal instinct in "Mother Brain: How Neuroscience is Rewriting the Story of Parenthood"

