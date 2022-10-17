Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 18, 2022

This Tuesday, we’re going to begin by taking you to the most populated country in the world where the Communist Party in China is holding the most important event in its political calendar. We’ll “Take 10” to explore the important takeaways from this event which takes place once every 5 years. Next, we’ll introduce you to a CNN Hero who has created a new collegiate experience after being inspired by her sister. And finally, we’ll travel to California where goats are being used in a sustainable way to landscape large areas and help with wildfire prevention.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10