Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite smart plug, discounted first-generation AirPods Pro and savings on cookware from Our Place. All that and more below.

Lowest Price Wyze Smart Plug $11.98 $6.74 at Amazon Jake Krol/CNN Small, powerful and with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, the Wyze Plug is our pick for best smart plug, and right now it’s down to the lowest price we’ve seen. It features everything a smart plug should: It's quick to respond to prompts and allows you to create automations and schedules — meaning you should definitely snag a few now.

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen) $249.99 $169.99 at Target Refurbished Apple Airpods Pro Apple You can snag a pair of first-generation AirPods Pro for just $169.99, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this model, today only at Target. Still some of Apple’s best earbuds, the AirPods Pro offer comfortable design, terrific sound, active noise cancellation (ANC), a transparency mode, long battery life, easy controls and an intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip.

Our Place The Fall Hard Sale Our Place Right as the cooler weather starts to set in and our stomachs start to rumble for fall’s braised dishes, hearty soups and endless pans of roasted potatoes (just me?), Our Place is helping us get excited for a new season of vegetables and recipes with a massive sitewide sale. Right now the makers of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are taking 25% off almost everything at the Fall Hard Sale. In addition to the aforementioned wares, shop deals on other bundles, minis, cast iron, ovenware, tableware and more.

NutriBullet 15% off sitewide with code EARLYBIRD NutriBullet NutriBullet NutriBullet is here for all your holiday blending and juicing needs with 15% off sitewide of its entire range of kitchen appliances. Use code EARLYBIRD to score savings on personal blenders, juicers, coffee makers and more at the Beat the Holiday Rush Sale, now through Sunday. Gift one to yourself ahead of blended winter soup season, or save your buys to give to a smoothie-obsessed loved one for the holiday.

Ruggable 15% off sitewide with code FALLFLASH Ruggable Ruggable’s machine-washable rugs are the pinnacle of style and convenience, and right now you can get 15% off sitewide with code FALLFLASH. Add some flair to your home with a rug that perfectly suits your space. There’s everything from contemporary styles to traditional looks up for grabs. For more on Ruggable, read our full review here.

More deals to shop

• If you missed out on your Prime Early Access Sale Yeti stock-up, there’s still a 20-ounce Yeti Rambler for almost 35% off over at Amazon.

• Batteries are something you’ll always need on hand, and this 20-count of AAs at Amazon for just $6.05 is here to power you through.

• Outdoor Voices is offering 30% off almost everything sitewide, and you don’t even need a code to get the discount on your new weekend hike outfits.

• Hatch, maker of smart sleep devices, is offering 15% off sitewide, including on the super-gentle Restore alarm clock with a brighten-to-wake function that’s great for everyone.

• Great Jones cookware is beautifully made — and looks great on the open shelving you have. Right now, when you purchase the Dutchess (a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven), you’ll get the 3.5-quart Dutch Baby free.

• An extra monitor can go a long way when it comes to your workflow, and right now HP monitors are up to 47% off on Amazon.

• Marmot jackets, including cozy fleece ones, are up to a very significant 80% off on Woot! right now.

• Jenni Kayne’s easy, breezy (and rarely on-sale) California-cool clothing is 20% off sitewide right now — no code needed.

• Lounge in style in your backyard with these ultra-comfortable zero-gravity chairs, now marked down at Woot!.

• A giant inflatable ghost is exactly what your lawn has always needed, especially when it’s just $9.99 at Amazon ahead of Halloween.

Deals you may have missed