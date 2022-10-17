video thumbnail sanjay gupta hearing aids 2
FDA approves over-the-counter hearing aids, impacting millions
02:50 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
video thumbnail sanjay gupta hearing aids 2
FDA approves over-the-counter hearing aids, impacting millions
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Medical Marijuana in Ccannabis Flower Before The Harvest Concept of herbal alternative medicine, cbd oil, medicine industry in a greenhouse.
Tilray CEO on pot legalization: Most of America is confused
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
mark cuban
Mark Cuban responds to Elizabeth Warren calling out 'his buddies' over tax law
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
Made in America is making a comeback
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
romans magic wall jobs report
'Strength across the board': Romans breaks down the September jobs report
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Larry Summers SCREENGRAB 10/6/2022
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Patrick De Haan GasBuddy
What the OPEC+ production cut means for US gas prices
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DOLLAR
Here are 3 reasons why the US dollar is so strong
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Is the Musk Twitter deal back on?! Here are the winners and losers
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Weir wind turbine Texas vpx
How Republican states will get billions of dollars from the climate bill their party voted 'no' on
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Risk takers 4dww 2
Hundreds of companies are trying the four-day work week. Here's how it's going
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nord stream
'Unprecedented' leaks in Russian gas pipelines spark concerns of sabotage
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Melinda Gates
Study reveals how long it will take to close the gender gap
04:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

Walmart announced Monday that its customers can for the first time buy over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription and medical exam by a doctor.

The move comes shortly after the US Food and Drug Administration announced a long-awaited rule change in August pertaining to hearing aids.

Instead of getting a prescription, visiting a hearing health professional and having a custom fitting, people with mild to moderate hearing loss will now be able to buy hearing aids directly from a store or online

The OTC hearing aids are available to Walmart shoppers in the US who are 18 years and older “with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss without a medical exam or fitting adjustment needed by an audiologist.”

HearX Go Prime (priced at $299).
HearX Go Prime (priced at $299).
Walmart

Walmart (WMT) said prices for the hearing aids range from $199 to $999 per pair, including brands such as Lexie powered by Bose (priced at $849 to $999) and HearX (priced at $199 to $299).

“Offering easy access to OTC hearing aids, something that seems quite small, is a solution that can improve our customers’ health outcomes and their ability to live better and healthier,” Dr. John Wigneswaran, chief medical officer at Walmart, said in a statement.

The retailer said shoppers can now buy the OTC hearing aids on Walmart.com and in Walmart Vision Centers in Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

Lexie self-fitting hearing aids powered by Bose (priced at $849).
Lexie self-fitting hearing aids powered by Bose (priced at $849).
Walmart

It plans to soon make them available to additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide. The company currently operates more than 3,000 Vision Centers across the country.

An estimated 1 in 8 people in the US ages 12 and older have hearing loss in both ears, and the rate increases significantly with age. About a quarter of people 65 to 74 have hearing loss, and that goes up to 50% around age 75.

03 new Tupperware
Tupperware

A 76-year-old staple of door-to-door sales is now selling at Target

The FDA said its rule change would make hearing aids much more widely available and much cheaper across the country.

The agency estimates the new rule could result in savings of about $2,800 a pair. Most private insurers don’t cover hearing aids, which aren’t cheap.

Lexie self-fitting heaing aids powered by Bose (priced at $999).
Lexie self-fitting heaing aids powered by Bose (priced at $999).
Walmart

On average, people spend at least $4,000 out of pocket for devices for both ears, according to a 2020 study published in JAMA.

– CNN’s Carma Hassan and Jen Christensen contributed to this story.