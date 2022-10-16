The snow crab population in the waters around Alaska shrank from around 8 billion in 2018 to 1 billion in 2021.
The snow crab population in the waters around Alaska shrank from around 8 billion in 2018 to 1 billion in 2021.
Danita Delimont/Alamy

Start your week smart: Snow crabs, China, Russia, Mexico, January 6

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Updated 9:07 AM EDT, Sun October 16, 2022
The snow crab population in the waters around Alaska shrank from around 8 billion in 2018 to 1 billion in 2021.
The snow crab population in the waters around Alaska shrank from around 8 billion in 2018 to 1 billion in 2021.
Danita Delimont/Alamy
CNN  — 

How much would you pay for a pair of old and dirty Levi’s jeans? A couple of bucks? Maybe $10 or $20 if they were really cool? Well, brace yourself … A pair of Levi’s from the 1880s that were found in an abandoned mine recently sold at auction for more than $87,000.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of the crustaceans have disappeared from the cold, treacherous waters of the Bering Sea in recent years.

• Chinese leader Xi Jinping today opened the 20th Party Congress, where he is poised to break with tradition and take on a third term as party chief – paving the way for potential lifelong rule.

• Two gunmen opened fire on Russian military recruits at a training ground in Russia’s Belgorod region Saturday, killing at least 11 people and wounding another 15, Russia’s state news agency TASS reports 

• Mexican authorities are searching for gunmen who killed at least 12 people and injured three more after opening fire in a bar in central Mexico on Saturday evening.

• Documents provided by the Secret Service to the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection show that the agency and its law enforcement partners were aware of social media posts that contained violent language and threats aimed at lawmakers prior to the attack on the US Capitol.

The week ahead

Monday

A new FDA rule change goes into effect that allows people with mild to moderate hearing loss to buy hearing aids directly from a store or online – without a prescription. This change could result in savings of about $2,800 a pair, the FDA estimates. Watch CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta explain what this means for the millions of Americans who could benefit from wearing hearing aids but have never used them.

And if you were among the many who filed for an extension on your federal income tax return on April 18, your six months are up. Remember that even with an extension, you could still be subject to a late payment penalty unless you paid off your balance in full by the original filing date.

Tuesday

October 18 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act, which was enacted to “restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters.” The act extends to “all navigable waters” and prohibits individuals without permits from discharging pollutants into those waters – but the exact definition of such waters remains unclear. The EPA is currently facing a challenge in the Supreme Court over its authority to protect wetlands under the Clean Water Act.

Wednesday

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed in a defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist who accused Trump of raping her in a department store in the mid 1990s. A federal judge last week rejected Trump’s attempt to pause his deposition, saying his efforts to delay the case are “inexcusable.” Trump has denied the allegations.

Friday

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon – who was found guilty in July of two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol – is set to be sentenced. He faces a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail, according to federal law. Bannon is also facing New York state charges of money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an alleged online scheme to raise money for the construction of a wall along the southern US border. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hear more about America’s mental health crisis

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN Medical Correspondent Dr. Tara Narula breaks down a new survey from CNN in partnership with the Kaiser Family Foundation, which finds that nine out of 10 adults believe that there’s a mental health crisis in the US today. We explore what’s driving that sentiment, the possible solutions, and why an influential task force has recommended screening children ages 8 and older for anxiety. Listen here

Photos of the week

Smoke billows from the Kerch Strait road-and-rail bridge that links Crimea to Russia on Saturday, October 8.
Smoke billows from the Kerch Strait road-and-rail bridge that links Crimea to Russia on Saturday, October 8.
AFP/Getty Images
People react in a courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as a jury's recommended sentence is announced in the trial of Nikolas Cruz on Thursday, October 13. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/13/us/nikolas-cruz-jury-deliberation-thursday/index.html" target="_blank">A jury recommended life in prison for Cruz,</a> who killed 17 people in the February 2018 shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Some of the victims' loved ones were disappointed and angry that he did not receive the death penalty.
People react in a courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as a jury's recommended sentence is announced in the trial of Nikolas Cruz on Thursday, October 13. A jury recommended life in prison for Cruz, who killed 17 people in the February 2018 shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Some of the victims' loved ones were disappointed and angry that he did not receive the death penalty.
Amy Beth BennettPool/Getty Images
US President Joe Biden sits down for an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper that aired on Tuesday, October 11. During the interview, Biden talked about <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/11/politics/recession-joe-biden-cnntv" target="_blank">the economy</a> as well as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/11/politics/joe-biden-interview-cnntv" target="_blank">Russian President Vladimir Putin.</a>
US President Joe Biden sits down for an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper that aired on Tuesday, October 11. During the interview, Biden talked about the economy as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sarah Silbiger/CNN
Jennifer Galindez mourns her granddaughter Damna Romero in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, on Tuesday, October 11. Days of heavy rainfall led to a <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/10/11/world/gallery/venezuela-landslide/index.html" target="_blank">catastrophic landslide</a> that killed dozens of people in the state of Aragua.
Jennifer Galindez mourns her granddaughter Damna Romero in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, on Tuesday, October 11. Days of heavy rainfall led to a catastrophic landslide that killed dozens of people in the state of Aragua.
Gaby Oraa/Reuters
Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson dives for a two-point conversion during the Vikings' 29-22 victory over Chicago on Sunday, October 9. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/sport/gallery/nfl-2022-season/index.html" target="_blank">See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season.</a>
Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson dives for a two-point conversion during the Vikings' 29-22 victory over Chicago on Sunday, October 9. See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season.
Brad Rempel/USA Today Sports
A video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is played Thursday, October 13, over the House select committee <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/06/09/politics/gallery/january-6-hearings/index.html" target="_blank">that has been investigating last year's deadly attack on the US Capitol.</a> During the committee's public hearing on Thursday, it aired <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/jan-6-hearing-livestream-10-13-2022#h_f9536f8593b3ec4a84653366d50fdf77" target="_blank">previously unseen footage from Fort McNair,</a> the DC-area Army base where congressional leaders took refuge during the insurrection and scrambled to respond to the unfolding crisis.
A video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is played Thursday, October 13, over the House select committee that has been investigating last year's deadly attack on the US Capitol. During the committee's public hearing on Thursday, it aired previously unseen footage from Fort McNair, the DC-area Army base where congressional leaders took refuge during the insurrection and scrambled to respond to the unfolding crisis.
Alex Wong/Pool/AP
Attendants wait for people to visit an exhibition in Beijing on Wednesday, October 12. The exhibition, "Forging Ahead in the New Era," showcased China's achievements during Xi Jinping's two terms as general secretary of the country's ruling Communist Party. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/11/china/china-party-congress-explainer-intl-hnk-mic" target="_blank">Xi is widely expected to seek an unprecedented third term</a> as China's top leader when the party meets for its National Congress that begins Sunday.
Attendants wait for people to visit an exhibition in Beijing on Wednesday, October 12. The exhibition, "Forging Ahead in the New Era," showcased China's achievements during Xi Jinping's two terms as general secretary of the country's ruling Communist Party. Xi is widely expected to seek an unprecedented third term as China's top leader when the party meets for its National Congress that begins Sunday.
Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images
A Ural owl is photographed during a bird show in Kuwait City on Monday, October 10.
A Ural owl is photographed during a bird show in Kuwait City on Monday, October 10.
Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images
A couple of plaintiffs hug attorneys on Wednesday, October 12, after a Connecticut jury decided that far-right talk show host Alex Jones <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/12/media/alex-jones-sandy-hook-damages" target="_blank">should pay $965 million in compensatory damages</a> to families who lost loved ones in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Following the shooting, Jones baselessly said again and again that the incident was staged and that the families and first responders were "crisis actors." The plaintiffs throughout the trial described in poignant terms how the lies had prompted unrelenting harassment against them and compounded the emotional agony of losing their loved ones.
A couple of plaintiffs hug attorneys on Wednesday, October 12, after a Connecticut jury decided that far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay $965 million in compensatory damages to families who lost loved ones in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Following the shooting, Jones baselessly said again and again that the incident was staged and that the families and first responders were "crisis actors." The plaintiffs throughout the trial described in poignant terms how the lies had prompted unrelenting harassment against them and compounded the emotional agony of losing their loved ones.
Brian A. Pounds/AP
Jewish men gather at the Western Wall in Jerusalem to perform the annual Cohanim prayer during the holiday of Sukkot on Wednesday, October 12.
Jewish men gather at the Western Wall in Jerusalem to perform the annual Cohanim prayer during the holiday of Sukkot on Wednesday, October 12.
Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images
A man speaks on his cell phone after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/10/europe/ukraine-kyiv-missile-strikes-russia-intl" target="_blank">Russian missile strike</a> in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, October 10.
A man speaks on his cell phone after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, October 10.
Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters
People gather next to a burning motorcycle in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, October 8. Nearly a month after the start of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/13/middleeast/iran-protests-national-uprising-cmd-intl" target="_blank">nationwide protests,</a> parts of Iran now bear the hallmarks of battle zones, with flares lighting up skies, gunfire ringing out and bloody scenes recorded in video footage. The protests were first ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died nearly one month ago after being detained by the country's morality police. But demonstrators have since coalesced around a range of grievances with Iran's regime.
People gather next to a burning motorcycle in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, October 8. Nearly a month after the start of nationwide protests, parts of Iran now bear the hallmarks of battle zones, with flares lighting up skies, gunfire ringing out and bloody scenes recorded in video footage. The protests were first ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died nearly one month ago after being detained by the country's morality police. But demonstrators have since coalesced around a range of grievances with Iran's regime.
AFP/Getty Images
Umpire Alfonso Marquez checks for foreign substances behind the ears of San Diego starting pitcher Joe Musgrove during a playoff baseball game in New York on Sunday, October 9. <a href="https://www.mlb.com/news/joe-musgrove-ears-checked-by-umps-in-nl-wild-card-game-3" target="_blank" target="_blank">The check</a> was made at the request of New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, but nothing was found. Musgrove dominated the Mets in San Diego's 6-0 series-clinching victory.
Umpire Alfonso Marquez checks for foreign substances behind the ears of San Diego starting pitcher Joe Musgrove during a playoff baseball game in New York on Sunday, October 9. The check was made at the request of New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, but nothing was found. Musgrove dominated the Mets in San Diego's 6-0 series-clinching victory.
Frank Franklin II/AP
Pat Pickett tries to salvage a Bible inside her mobile home, which was<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/08/us/hurricane-ian-emily-lane-mobile-neighbors-damage" target="_blank"> damaged by Hurricane Ian floodwaters</a> on Florida's San Carlos Island. The Bible was given to her in 1950.
Pat Pickett tries to salvage a Bible inside her mobile home, which was damaged by Hurricane Ian floodwaters on Florida's San Carlos Island. The Bible was given to her in 1950.
Erica Lee/CNN
Streets are flooded in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, after heavy rains caused a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/11/world/gallery/venezuela-landslide" target="_blank">deadly landslide</a> on Sunday, October 9.
Streets are flooded in Las Tejerias, Venezuela, after heavy rains caused a deadly landslide on Sunday, October 9.
Matias Delacroix/AP
Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for a formal group photo on Friday, October 7. In the back row, from left, are Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and the newest justice, <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/02/25/politics/gallery/ketanji-brown-jackson/index.html" target="_blank">Ketanji Brown Jackson.</a> In the front row, from left, are Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan.
Justices of the US Supreme Court pose for a formal group photo on Friday, October 7. In the back row, from left, are Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and the newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson. In the front row, from left, are Sonia Sotomayor, Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Samuel Alito and Elena Kagan.
Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Relatives mourn Tuesday, October 11, next to the coffins of children who were killed last week at a day care center in northeastern Thailand. There were 36 people killed in <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/10/asia/thailand-mass-shooting-massacre-victims-funerals-intl-hnk" target="_blank">the attack,</a> which was carried out by a former police officer who also killed his wife and son.
Relatives mourn Tuesday, October 11, next to the coffins of children who were killed last week at a day care center in northeastern Thailand. There were 36 people killed in the attack, which was carried out by a former police officer who also killed his wife and son.
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images
Tourists ride on a boat Friday, October 7, at the Luyang Lake wetland park in Yangzhou, China.
Tourists ride on a boat Friday, October 7, at the Luyang Lake wetland park in Yangzhou, China.
Meng Delong/Xinhua/Getty Images
A sign that translates to "ongoing meeting" is displayed on a door at the Matignon Hotel in Paris on Monday, October 10. French government officials were meeting to discuss the country's supply of fuel. Striking workers have blockaded ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies refineries for several weeks, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/12/energy/france-refinery-strike-exxonmobil" target="_blank">disrupting supply to thousands of gas stations.</a>
A sign that translates to "ongoing meeting" is displayed on a door at the Matignon Hotel in Paris on Monday, October 10. French government officials were meeting to discuss the country's supply of fuel. Striking workers have blockaded ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies refineries for several weeks, disrupting supply to thousands of gas stations.
Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images
Doctors perform an intestine transplant in Madrid in this undated photo obtained by the Reuters news agency on Tuesday, October 11. Madrid's La Paz hospital said a 1-year-old girl is the beneficiary of what is <a href="https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/spanish-baby-gets-pioneering-intestine-transplant-2022-10-11/" target="_blank" target="_blank">the world's first successful intestine transplant.</a>
Doctors perform an intestine transplant in Madrid in this undated photo obtained by the Reuters news agency on Tuesday, October 11. Madrid's La Paz hospital said a 1-year-old girl is the beneficiary of what is the world's first successful intestine transplant.
La Paz Hospital/Reuters
Migrants carry a boat on their shoulders as they prepare to embark on the beach of Gravelines, France, and try to cross the English Channel on Wednesday, October 12.
Migrants carry a boat on their shoulders as they prepare to embark on the beach of Gravelines, France, and try to cross the English Channel on Wednesday, October 12.
Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrates with fans after the Longhorns crushed their rival Oklahoma 49-0 on Saturday, October 8. It was Oklahoma's worst loss in the history of the college football rivalry, which began in 1900.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrates with fans after the Longhorns crushed their rival Oklahoma 49-0 on Saturday, October 8. It was Oklahoma's worst loss in the history of the college football rivalry, which began in 1900.
Jeffrey McWhorter/AP
Members of a forensics team carry a body bag as they exhume bodies from a mass grave in Lyman, Ukraine, on Tuesday, October 11. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/02/europe/ukraine-lyman-visit-intl" target="_blank">Ukraine recently liberated the city</a> from Russian control.
Members of a forensics team carry a body bag as they exhume bodies from a mass grave in Lyman, Ukraine, on Tuesday, October 11. Ukraine recently liberated the city from Russian control.
Francisco Seco/AP
Wheels of damaged cars are seen at a dump in Gaillac, France, on Thursday, October 6.
Wheels of damaged cars are seen at a dump in Gaillac, France, on Thursday, October 6.
Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images
In this undated photo released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, October 11, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the opening ceremony of the Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party.
In this undated photo released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday, October 11, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the opening ceremony of the Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm to mark the anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party.
KCNA/Reuters
Formula One driver Max Verstappen celebrates with his team after winning the Japanese Grand Prix <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/09/motorsport/max-verstappen-japanese-grand-prix-spt-intl" target="_blank">to clinch his second-straight drivers' title</a> on Sunday, October 9.
Formula One driver Max Verstappen celebrates with his team after winning the Japanese Grand Prix to clinch his second-straight drivers' title on Sunday, October 9.
Issei Kato/Reuters
Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Chaika shares a lighthearted chat with US Sen. Tammy Duckworth after receiving a prosthetic leg at a clinic in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Tuesday, October 11. Chaika lost his leg while serving in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Duckworth lost her legs in 2004 while serving in the Iraq War.
Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Chaika shares a lighthearted chat with US Sen. Tammy Duckworth after receiving a prosthetic leg at a clinic in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Tuesday, October 11. Chaika lost his leg while serving in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Duckworth lost her legs in 2004 while serving in the Iraq War.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Buffalo's Gabriel Davis makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown during the Bills' 38-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday, October 9.
Buffalo's Gabriel Davis makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown during the Bills' 38-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday, October 9.
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images
Monitors at the United Nations General Assembly Hall display the results of a vote Wednesday, October 12, that condemned Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine. The General Assembly overwhelmingly approved the resolution, which told Russia its annexation of four Ukrainian zones <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/europe/live-news/russia-ukraine-war-news-10-12-22/h_30862aafd2c5477cdd3cf0ea262f87ab" target="_blank">is illegal and not valid.</a>
Monitors at the United Nations General Assembly Hall display the results of a vote Wednesday, October 12, that condemned Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine. The General Assembly overwhelmingly approved the resolution, which told Russia its annexation of four Ukrainian zones is illegal and not valid.
David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters
Athletes begin the swimming portion of the Ironman World Championship event Saturday, October 8, in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.
Athletes begin the swimming portion of the Ironman World Championship event Saturday, October 8, in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
People dressed as Adam and Barbara Maitland from the movie "Beetlejuice" ride the subway after leaving New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 8.
People dressed as Adam and Barbara Maitland from the movie "Beetlejuice" ride the subway after leaving New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 8.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
A reindeer eats in a forest near Vikajärvi, Finland, on Friday, October 7. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/10/06/world/gallery/photos-this-week-september-29-october-6/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 30 photos.</a>
A reindeer eats in a forest near Vikajärvi, Finland, on Friday, October 7. See last week in 30 photos.
Olivier Morin/AFP/Getty Images

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

Music

Superstar singer and songwriter Taylor Swift drops her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” on Friday. Here’s a little preview of what fans can expect.

TV and streaming

Season 11 of FX’s popular anthology series “American Horror Story”  premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET.  In “American Horror Story: NYC” ( or “AHS: NYC” for short), mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. Meanwhile, a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline. Watch the trailer at your own peril…

If you’d prefer something a little lighter, yet with a Halloween bite, “The School for Good and Evil” arrives on Netflix Wednesday – featuring an all-star cast that includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Laurence Fishburne, Patti LuPone and Michelle Yeoh, among many others.

In theaters

Friday is shaping up to be a battle between “The Rock” and two of “Ocean’s Eleven.”

“Black Adam,” the latest chapter in the DC Extended Universe, stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Teth Adam, who “was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam.” (“Black Adam” is being released by Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“Ticket to Paradise” features co-stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts as ex-spouses who team up to try and stop their daughter from getting married in Bali to a man she’s just met.

What’s happening in sports

Basketball

The 2022-23 NBA Season gets underway Tuesday with the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game, and the reigning league champions Golden State Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game. The Warriors have won four titles in the last eight seasons.

Baseball

The MLB postseason continues later today when the Cleveland Guardians face the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, which begins Wednesday. Game 1 of the National League Championship Series is set for Tuesday, with the San Diego Padres hosting the Philadelphia Phillies.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 14% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘Shake It Off’

With six nominations heading into next month’s American Music Awards and a new album dropping on Friday, why not kick off your Sunday with Taylor Swift’s 2014 hit single? And if you absolutely hate this song, well, you already know what they say… (Click here to view)