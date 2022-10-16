herschel walker prop debate vpx
Herschel Walker reprimanded for breaking debate rule
02:28 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
herschel walker prop debate vpx
Herschel Walker reprimanded for breaking debate rule
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
alex holder jan 6 vpx
'You know Pence is bad, right?': See new footage of the Jan. 6 attack
06:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
katie hobbs kari lake split sotu 10 16 2022
Hobbs explains why she won't debate Kari Lake
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dana bash kari lake sotu thumb vpx
'Where's the evidence?': Bash pushes back on Kari Lake's 2020 election claim
04:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tom malinowski
Candidate reacts to ad accusing him of profiting off insider information during Covid
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MESA, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Legacy Sports USA on October 09, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona. Trump was stumping for Arizona GOP candidates, including gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake, ahead of the midterm election on November 8. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Trump issues lengthy response to January 6 hearing
04:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pelosi exclusive footage
See moment Pelosi threatened to punch Trump out on Jan. 6
03:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 jan 6 fort mcnair
'See you in an hour': Stunning audio between Pence and Pelosi released
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pelosi Fort McNair SCREENGRAB 01
Never before seen January 6 riot footage shows lawmakers taking shelter
17:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cassy garcia maya flores monica de la cruz
'Triple threat' of Latina candidates leads Hispanic shift to GOP
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bernie sanders intv tapper vpx
Why Bernie Sanders thinks Democrats going all in on abortion battle is a mistake
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jan6 congress members 2 vpx
Listen to Schumer plead with acting AG to ask Trump to call off rioters
08:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
jake tapper 10132022
How moments from Trump's background foreshadowed January 6 violence
12:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tapper/Biden exclusive intv CTN vpx
Tapper questions Biden about his age ahead of potential 2024 bid
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paul Begala Andrew Yang SPLIT October 11 2022
President Biden on his son Hunter: 'I have great confidence in my son. I love him'
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hunter Biden leaves Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, South Carolina, after attending a Mass, Saturday, August 13.
'I don't kiss anyone's a** like him': Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance face off in Ohio Senate debate
04:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker defended pulling out a sheriff’s badge during Friday’s closely watched debate in Georgia, telling NBC in an interview that aired on Sunday it was “a legit,” but honorary badge from his hometown sheriff’s department.

Walker had pulled out the badge during a discussion over support for police – in a move that was admonished by the debate moderators and led to widespread mockery from Democrats.

“This is from my hometown. This is from Johnson County from the sheriff from Johnson County, which is a legit badge,” Walker told NBC’s Kristen Welker in a clip from the interview.

A CNN fact check found Walker has never had a job in law enforcement. He has publicized a card showing that he was at some point after 2004 named an “honorary agent” and “special deputy sheriff” in Cobb County, Georgia – titles that do not confer arrest authority.

Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock
Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock
Getty Images

Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate debate

The contest between Walker and Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is one of the most important Senate races in the country, representing a key state Democrats must hold to have any chance to keep control of the Senate next year. The race has recently been rocked by allegations that Walker paid for a woman’s abortion and encouraged her to have another one – allegations the Republican has repeatedly denied and that CNN has not independently confirmed.

A survey released earlier this month, which was conducted after the allegations emerged, found Warnock with 52% support among likely voters to 45% for Walker, about the same as in a mid-September poll.

During Friday’s debate, Walker had accused Warnock of calling officers “names” and caused “morale” to plummet, but the Democrat cited a false claim from Walker that he had previously served in law enforcement.

“One thing that I haven’t done is I haven’t pretended to be a police officer and I’ve never, ever threatened a shootout with police,” Warnock said, alluding to a more than two-decade-old police report in which the Republican discussed exchanging gunfire with police.

“Everyone can make fun,” Walker said in the NBC interview, arguing that the badge means he has “the right to work with the police getting things done.”

Walker, however, later admitted it was an “honorary badge” and pushed back against the idea, which NBC’s Welker read from a National Sheriffs’ Association statement, that such badges should be left in a “trophy case.”