October 17, 2022

Today on CNN 10, we’re looking at increased tensions between the U.S. and the middle eastern nation of Saudi Arabia. This comes after a decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day. We’re examining the timing of that decision and the potential impacts. We’re also looking back 10 years to a record-breaking sky dive. And we talk to the man who became the first person to skydive at a supersonic speed from the edge of space.

