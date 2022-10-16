Members of China's ruling Communist Party are meeting for the 20th Party Congress, a leadership reshuffle that happens twice a decade.

In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for the top party leader, having completed two five-year terms, to pass the baton to a carefully chosen successor. But this year, Xi Jinping is expected to smash that precedent, taking on a third term as general secretary of the party and pitching China into a new era of strongman rule and uncertainty over when or how the country would see another leader.

As a result, the 20th Party Congress is among the most consequential and closely watched party meetings in decades, and it will reveal much about the direction of the world's second-largest economy for the next five years.