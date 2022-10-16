In pictures: China's 20th Communist Party Congress

Updated 1:20 AM EDT, Sun October 16, 2022

Thomas Peter/Reuters
Chinese leader Xi Jinping speaks during the opening ceremony of the 20th Communist Party Congress in Beijing on October 16, 2022.

Members of China's ruling Communist Party are meeting for the 20th Party Congress, a leadership reshuffle that happens twice a decade.

In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for the top party leader, having completed two five-year terms, to pass the baton to a carefully chosen successor. But this year, Xi Jinping is expected to smash that precedent, taking on a third term as general secretary of the party and pitching China into a new era of strongman rule and uncertainty over when or how the country would see another leader.

As a result, the 20th Party Congress is among the most consequential and closely watched party meetings in decades, and it will reveal much about the direction of the world's second-largest economy for the next five years.

Delegates wearing masks attend the opening ceremony of the 20th Communist Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on October 16, 2022.
Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the 20th Communist Party Congress in Beijing on October 16, 2022.
Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrives for the opening ceremony of the 20th Communist Party Congress in Beijing on October 16, 2022.
Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
A hostess lifts the curtain for an attendee at the opening ceremony of the 20th Communist Party Congress in Beijing on October 16, 2022.
Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
The People's Liberation Army band performs during the opening session of the 20th Communist Party Congress in Beijing, China, on October 16, 2022.
Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images
Military delegates arrive before the opening ceremony of the 20th Communist Party Congress in Beijing, China, on October 16, 2022.
Thomas Peter/Reuters
Hostesses prepare drinks at the Great Hall of the People before the opening ceremony for the 20th Communist Party Congress in Beijing, China, on October 16, 2022.
Mark Schiefelbein/Associated Press
A security guard in front of the Great Hall of the People as the 20th Communist Party Congress begins in Beijing on October 16, 2022.
Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images