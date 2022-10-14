CNN —

An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey on Friday has killed at least 25 people and trapped dozens of others beneath the rubble of the blast, officials said.

The explosion took place in the Black Sea town of Amasra in Bartin province.

Rescuers are working through the night as the death toll rises, with video footage from the scene showing miners emerging blackened and bleary-eyed.

There were 110 people in the mine at the time of the explosion, said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who traveled to Amasra to coordinate the search and rescue operation.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the explosion.

“We are doing our best to ensure that the injured recover as soon as possible,” Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters.

“I wish God’s mercy on each of them.”

Turkey witnessed its deadliest ever coal mining disaster in 2014, when 301 people died after a blast in the western town of Soma.

The disaster fueled public anger and discontent towards the government’s response to the tragedy.