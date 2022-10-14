In pictures: Chinese President Xi Jinping

Published 11:34 AM EDT, Fri October 14, 2022

Nicolas Asfouri/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a speech in 2019 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China's most powerful leader in decades, as members of the country's ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle that begins on Sunday, October 16.

In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for the top party leader, having completed two five-year terms, to pass the baton to a carefully chosen successor.

But this year, Xi is expected to smash that precedent, taking on a third term as general secretary of the party and pitching China into a new era of strongman rule and uncertainty over when or how the country would see another leader.

Xi was first elected in 2013, a few months after he succeeded Hu Jintao as general secretary of China's Communist Party. In 2018, the country's constitution was changed to abolish term limits, paving the way for Xi to stay in power indefinitely.

Under Xi, China has adopted more autocratic domestic policies while turning increasingly confrontational abroad.

XI, left, stands with his father, Xi Zhongxun, and his younger brother, Xi Yuanping, in 1958. Xi Zhongxun was a communist revolutionary who held several positions in the National People's Congress.
Pictures From History/Newscom
From 1969 to 1975, Xi worked as an agricultural laborer in Liangjiahe, China. He was among the millions of urban youths who were "sent down," forced to leave cities to work as laborers in the countryside.
Xinhua/Newscom
Xi, right, poses for a photo as a college student in 1977.
Xinhua/Newscom
A 1979 photo of Xi as he worked for the general office of the Central Military Commission. From 1979 to 1982, Xi was the personal secretary for Defense Minister Geng Biao.
Xinhua/Newscom
Xi listens to villagers in north China's Zhengding County in 1983. At the time, he was secretary of the Zhengding County Committee.
Xinhua/Newscom
Xi poses for a photo as he sits in his office in 1983.
Pictures From History/Newscom
Xi -- in the back row, second from right -- poses with a group in Muscatine, Iowa, in 1985. As part of an agricultural delegation, he was making his first trip to the United States.
Muscatine Journal/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom
Xi receives a key to the city from Muscatine Mayor Gerald Powell.
Muscatine Journal/ZUMAPRESS/Newscom
Xi visits San Francisco in 1985.
Xinhua/Newscom
Xi, as the Communist Party secretary of Ningde, China, participates in farm work in 1988.
REUTERS/Newscom
Xi and Peng in 1989.
Xinhua/Newscom
Xi, left, meets with citizens of Fuzhou, China, in 1993. He was the city's party secretary from 1990-1996.
Xinhua/Newscom
Xi, front left, helps reinforce a levee of the Minjiang River in 1995.
Xinhua/Newscom/Newscom
Xi meets with Wu Poh-hsiung, vice president of the opposition party Kuomintang, in 2000. From 1996-2002, Xi held various posts in China's Fujian Province, including governor.
TPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Xi talks with hearing-impaired students at a school in Shanghai in 2007.
Xinhua/Newscom
Xi brings blankets to a villager after ice storms in 2008. That year, Xi became China's vice president.
Lan Hongguang/XinHua/Newscom
Xi kicks a soccer ball in 2008 as he inspects a field in Qinhuangdao, China. The stadium was hosting games during the 2008 Summer Olympics.
Huang Jingwen/Xinhua/Getty Images
Xi chats with former US President Jimmy Carter in 2009. Carter was attending a Beijing dinner that celebrated 30 years of US-China relations.
Qiu Feng/Newscom
Xi feeds swans during an official visit to Hungary in 2009.
Nagy Lajos/AP
Xi signs a basketball as US Vice President Joe Biden talks with a student at a high school outside Chengdu, China, in 2011.
Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images
Xi pushes his father as he walks with his wife and his daughter, Xi Mingze, in 2012.
Xinhua/Newscom
Xi became China's President in March 2013, and his first foreign trip was to Russia. Here, he is welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sergei Ilnitsky/AFP/Getty Images
Xi walks with US President Barack Obama before a bilateral meeting in Rancho Mirage, California, in June 2013.
506 collection/Alamy Stock Photo
Xi and Peng meet with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, during a trip to London's Buckingham Palace in 2015.
Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Xi, center, attends a meeting of the National People's Congress in March 2017.
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Xi shakes hands with teachers and students while visiting a university in Beijing in May 2017.
Wang Ye/Xinhua/Alamy Live News
Ethnic Uyghur members of the Communist Party of China carry a flag past a billboard of Xi in Kashgar, China, in June 2017.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Xi joins Hong Kong's outgoing chief executive Leung Chun-ying, seen at left, and incoming replacement Carrie Lam, right, in singing the song "My Country" at the end of a variety show in Hong Kong in June 2017. Standing next to Xi are performers Lisa Wang and Donnie Yen.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
Xi and US President Donald Trump take part in a welcome ceremony as Trump visited Beijing in November 2017.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Xi and British Prime Minister Theresa May take part in a tea ceremony in Beijing in February 2018.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Xi and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a news conference in Paris in March 2019.
Thibault Camus/AFP/Getty Images
Xi delivers a speech in Beijing in May 2019 during the opening ceremony of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.
Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images
Xi waves from a car in October 2019 after inspecting the troops during a parade in Beijing.
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Xi learns about progress on a coronavirus vaccine and antibody treatment during a visit to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing in March 2020.
Ju Peng/Xinhua/Getty Images
Xi waves to residents of Wuhan, China, who were quarantined at home in March 2020. Wuhan is the city where the coronavirus was first reported.
Ju Peng/Xinhua/AP
Xi arrives for a visit in Tibet in July 2021.
Xie Huanchi/Xinhua/Getty Ima
A screen shows Xi speaking at a light show in Hong Kong in July 2021.
Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Xi visits Gaoxigou Village in Mizhi County, China, in September 2021.
Li Xueren/Xinhua/Getty Images
Xi meets with US President Joe Biden during a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/15/politics/joe-biden-xi-jinping-virtual-summit/index.html" target="_blank">virtual summit</a> in November 2021. Officials said the three-and-a-half hour meeting, which stretched longer than planned, allowed the two men ample opportunity to diverge from their prepared talking points.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Xi and Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, watch the closing ceremony of the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/02/04/sport/gallery/beijing-winter-olympics-best-photos/index.html" target="_blank">Beijing Winter Olympics</a> in February 2022.
Rob Schumacher/USA Today/Reuters
Xi looks on as Hong Kong's incoming Chief Executive John Lee is sworn in as the city's new leader in July 2022.
Selim Chtayti/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Xi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in September 2022.
Zhai Jianlan/Xinhua/Getty Images