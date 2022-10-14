Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a speech in 2019 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China's most powerful leader in decades, as members of the country's ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle that begins on Sunday, October 16.

In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for the top party leader, having completed two five-year terms, to pass the baton to a carefully chosen successor.

But this year, Xi is expected to smash that precedent, taking on a third term as general secretary of the party and pitching China into a new era of strongman rule and uncertainty over when or how the country would see another leader.

Xi was first elected in 2013, a few months after he succeeded Hu Jintao as general secretary of China's Communist Party. In 2018, the country's constitution was changed to abolish term limits, paving the way for Xi to stay in power indefinitely.

Under Xi, China has adopted more autocratic domestic policies while turning increasingly confrontational abroad.