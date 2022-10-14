CNN —

A dog ‘frozen’ after seeing Halloween decorations, a mammoth bone discovery, and a gigantic Cheeto roadside attraction. These are the must-watch videos of the week.



Family finds dog ‘frozen’ over Halloween decorations

A family gets a laugh from their Labrador retriever who froze in his tracks after seeing decorative Halloween cats on their front lawn. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports on the copycat dog.

44-year-old truck gets jaw-dropping makeover

Auto shop owner Cleveland Shinn spent months transforming a 1978 GMC Sierra by hand gluing over 300,000 glass crystals to the truck, which will be displayed at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Tourists eat up giant roadside attraction

A giant Cheeto with massive fingers coated in orange dust becomes a roadside attraction. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Couple hits the Jurassic jackpot

A couple from Alaska discovered a mammoth bone while hiking after a devastating storm struck the region. They also found a rare blue mammoth tusk which they say is worth tens of thousands of dollars. The couple hopes to build a new home with the money. CNN affiliate KTUU reports.

Guests hike more than 30 miles to stay at ‘loneliest cabin’

YouTube personality Thomas Brag and his friends documented their more than 30-mile trek to a remote cabin hidden atop a mountain peak in Washington state.