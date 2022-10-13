CNN —

The final round of judging will be done by an online viewer vote conducted on www.CNNHeroes.com. Viewers will have the chance to vote in an online poll for the Finalist whose accomplishment, impact and story best exemplifies a CNN Hero. Voting for the CNN Hero of the Year begins November 3, 2022 (8:30 a.m. ET) and continues until Tuesday, December 6, 2022 (11:59 pm PT).

Subject to the CNN Heroes Legal Disclosures and the terms herein, the Finalist from the top 10 CNN Heroes who collects the most votes will be the winner (the “Winner”). The Winner will be announced at the Awards Ceremony.

Eligible votes must be submitted using a verifiable email or Facebook account. Limit of 10 votes per day, per method. Votes exceeding the limit will not be counted.

Please note that even if a Finalist may appear to be a leader or Winner online during the online voting, that individual has not yet been declared a Winner. CNN shall declare all official Winners. All Finalists are subject to verification by CNN and must meet all eligibility requirements including the execution and return of all necessary releases, or they may be disqualified. The decisions of the Judges will be final and binding. Whether a nominator is identified and which nominator is identified, if there are multiple nominations for one individual, is in the sole discretion of CNN.

