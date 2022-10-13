Police in North Carolina are responding to what they have called an “active shooting” in a Raleigh neighborhood, police tweeted Thursday.
“The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes,” the tweet said.
A local hospital said three victims from an active shooting scene are being treated at a trauma center.
Deb Laughery, spokesperson for the WakeMed Health and Hospitals system, told CNN she did not immediately have information about the victims’ injuries or conditions.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, Raleigh Police tweeted. “We are advising residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood to remain indoors,” the tweet said.
Police have not released any information on the shooter or shooters.
This is a developing story.