CNN —

New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a state court on Thursday to block the Trump Organization from moving assets and from continuing what she has alleged to be a decade-long fraud as part of her lawsuit claiming former President Donald Trump and three adult children were involved in rampant fraud that enriched themselves.

James filed a motion for a preliminary injunction Thursday. She asking to stop the Trump Organization from submitting financial statements to lenders, insurers and others without providing additional information about the techniques it used to value assets. In addition, the state wants a judge to impose an independent monitor to oversee the financial statements.

The attorney’s general’s office also wants to block the Trump Organization from transferring assets to any entities without court approval. The state says the same day that it announced its $250 million lawsuit against the former President and his company, the Trump Organization registered a new entity, Trump Organization II LLC. The state says the Trump Organization has not provided any assurances that it will not move assets out of New York to avoid potential liability.

The state also is asking permission to serve Trump and Eric Trump electronically, noting that both individuals and their attorneys have refused to accept service of the lawsuit for nearly one month.

This story is breaking and will be updated.