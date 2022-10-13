CNN —

Two former Trump administration officials were seen Thursday at the Washington, DC, federal courthouse where the grand juries investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack meets.

Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, was seen walking out of the courthouse. Asked why he was there, Short said: “I got nothing to offer you.”

Short previously testified this summer in front of the grand jury investigating the attack on the Capitol. His appearance at the court Thursday also comes as the Justice Department and attorneys for former President Donald Trump are engaged in a secret court fight to stop a federal grand jury from getting information from former Trump administration officials.

Trump adviser and former national security aide Kash Patel was also seen walking into an area where the grand jury meets. Patel did not answer questions from reporters about why he was at the court. A spokeswoman for Patel told CNN she was not aware Patel was at the courthouse.

This story is breaking and will be updated.