Kash Patel, a former chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, on July 31, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona.
Kash Patel, a former chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, on July 31, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Two former Trump administration officials were seen Thursday at the Washington, DC, federal courthouse where the grand juries investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack meets.

Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, was seen walking out of the courthouse. Asked why he was there, Short said: “I got nothing to offer you.”

Previously unseen footage of former U.S. President Donald Trump rehearsing a speech on January 7, 2021, where he refused to admit a day after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that the 2020 election was over and that he had lost, is played on a screen during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2022.
Previously unseen footage of former U.S. President Donald Trump rehearsing a speech on January 7, 2021, where he refused to admit a day after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol that the 2020 election was over and that he had lost, is played on a screen during a public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2022.
Sarah Silbiger/Reuters

Jan. 6 committee to hold public hearing

Short previously testified this summer in front of the grand jury investigating the attack on the Capitol. His appearance at the court Thursday also comes as the Justice Department and attorneys for former President Donald Trump are engaged in a secret court fight to stop a federal grand jury from getting information from former Trump administration officials.

Trump adviser and former national security aide Kash Patel was also seen walking into an area where the grand jury meets. Patel did not answer questions from reporters about why he was at the court. A spokeswoman for Patel told CNN she was not aware Patel was at the courthouse.

This story is breaking and will be updated.