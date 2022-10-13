Economy
nightcap housing thumb 9-22
CNN
Now playing
01:38
Hear Redfin economist's advice to potential homebuyers right now
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
CNN
Now playing
03:28
'Made in America' is making a comeback
Larry Summers SCREENGRAB 10/6/2022
CNN
Now playing
01:15
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
Patrick De Haan GasBuddy
Now playing
03:56
What the OPEC+ production cut means for US gas prices
DOLLAR
unknown/518309058/darren415 - stock.adobe.com
Now playing
02:31
Here are 3 reasons why the US dollar is so strong
Ron DeSantis
Now playing
04:50
How businesses in need of labor reacted to DeSantis sending away potential workers
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 26: A view of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following a two day meeting, Federal Reserve officials are set to release their January monetary policy decision which economists predict could be an increase in interest rates. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Now playing
02:19
Recession jitters and the trickling impact on Americans
inflation family
Lisa Altman
Now playing
01:01
'I need to cut back on things': Family reacts to surging food prices
david rubsentein matt egan interview screengrab 02
John General/CNN
Now playing
02:36
Billionaire investor: Powell would 'say he made a mistake' with inflation
return to office yurkevich dnt still
CNN
Now playing
03:42
Companies want workers back in office. Workers aren't so sure
high utility bill
CNN
Now playing
02:38
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
Justin Wolfer Jerome Powell split
CNN / Getty Images
Now playing
01:52
'Both a warning and a threat': Economics professor decodes Fed chair's comments
02 Jerome Powell Jackson Hole Economic Symposium Opening Remarks 0826 SCREENSHOT
Kansas City Fed
Now playing
02:17
Fed chair lays out the 'unfortunate costs of reducing inflation'
Christine Romans 0825
Christine Romans 0825
CNN
Now playing
04:06
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan: Who it helps, who it doesn't
ryan young pkg vpx
CNN
Now playing
03:13
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Paige West quiet quitting engineer
Now playing
05:55
Engineer says she 'quiet quit' her job. Hear what that means

After taking a breather last week, mortgage rates rose again – moving even closer to 7%.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.92% in the week ending October 13, up from 6.66% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. It is the highest average rate since April 2002. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.05%.

Mortgage signing - stock
Shutterstock

What will my monthly mortgage payment be?

Mortgage rates have more than doubled in the past year as the Federal Reserve pushed ahead with its unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in order to tame soaring inflation. The combination of the central bank’s rate hikes, investor’s concerns about a recession and mixed economic news has made mortgage rates volatile over the past several months.

“We continue to see a tale of two economies in the data,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Strong job and wage growth are keeping consumers’ balance sheets positive, while lingering inflation, recession fears and housing affordability are driving housing demand down precipitously.”

He said the next several months will undoubtedly be important for the economy and the housing market. Already, home sales are dropping and prices are cooling as well.

The average mortgage rate is based on a survey of conventional home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit, according to Freddie Mac. But many buyers who put down less money up front or have less than perfect credit will pay more.

This is a developing story and will be updated.