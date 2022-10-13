CNN —

Almost 30 years after the groundbreaking Asian American film “The Joy Luck Club” released, plans are being made for a new movie that will catch up with the characters from the original.

According to Deadline, a sequel is in development with Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass and author Amy Tan that will continue the story based on her bestselling novel of the same name.

The 1993 film starred Rosalind Chao, Lisa Lu, Tamlyn Tomita, and Ming-Na Wen. It told the multi-generational tale of a group of Chinese mothers and their Chinese American daughters.

The film’s success is credited for helping pave the way for other Asian and Asian American projects, including Margaret Cho’s 1994 sitcom “All-American Girl” and later, the 2018 film “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Members of the original “Joy Luck Club” cast are reportedly in negotiations to return for the sequel, which will focus on the mothers in the original now being grandmothers and their daughters being mothers.

A director has yet to be announced for the new film.