Oil and Energy
exp GPS 1009 OPEC oil production_00005601.png
exp GPS 1009 OPEC oil production_00005601.png
Now playing
06:53
On GPS: Why OPEC+ slashed production
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth climate change
Now playing
05:30
This is what Chevron's CEO thinks about climate change
high utility bill
CNN
Now playing
02:38
'I can't withstand the heat': Americans behind on utility bills face extreme weather
nightcap inflation 4x3
Now playing
02:25
Inflation is cooling but prices are still painfully high
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:29
EU countries agree to reduce gas consumption to prep for winter
video thumbnail iea director 1
Now playing
03:04
IEA director says Europe needs to lower gas consumption to prepare for winter
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
Jens Buettner/dpa/AP
Now playing
02:55
Nord Stream 1 makes Europe more reliant on Russian gas. Here's why
bruno le maire ctw 0719
CNN
Now playing
02:50
French finance minister says country prepping for cutoff of Russian gas supply
amanpour peter szijjarto
CNN
Now playing
02:28
Hungarian foreign minister on why the country is still buying Russian energy
gas price explainer
Janos Kummer/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
02:44
Three reasons gas prices are expected to stay high
Christine Romans
CNN
Now playing
02:46
'Not acceptable': Biden calls out oil refinery profit margin in letter
biden putin SPLIT 0220
Getty Images
Now playing
02:33
Fact-checking Biden's claim that Putin shares blame for inflation
gas prices affil vpx screengrab
KTVK/KPHO
Now playing
01:17
Hear why this gas station owner is selling gas at a loss
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Now playing
01:57
This is what determines the price of gas
oecd secretary general mathias cormann
CNN
Now playing
03:18
OECD secretary-general explains global cost of the Russian oil embargo
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Now playing
02:33
How gas prices and inflation could impact midterm elections
London CNN Business  — 

Western governments are furious after OPEC+ decided last week to slash oil production by the largest amount since the start of the pandemic. They have good reason to be upset: The cartel’s actions may tip the global economy over the edge, the International Energy Agency has warned.

“With unrelenting inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes taking their toll, higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession,” the Paris-based agency said Thursday in its monthly oil market report.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir
CNN

Saudis aren't weaponizing oil like Americans claim, top official says

The IEA slashed its forecast for world oil demand growth next year by more than 20%, citing further downgrades to global growth expectations from major institutions. The International Monetary Fund said this week that for many people 2023 will “feel like a recession,” as it cut its GDP growth forecast to 2.7% from an earlier prediction of 3.2%.

Despite much weaker growth in demand, the supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers are expected to sharply reduce global oil stocks and keep prices elevated.

“The massive cut in OPEC+ oil supply increases energy security risks worldwide,” the IEA said.

The decision by the cartel to slash oil production by 2 million barrels a day, equivalent to about 2% of global oil demand, has placed Saudi Arabia on a collision course with the White House, which has accused the kingdom of aligning with OPEC+ member Russia.

US President Joe Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper this week that Washington must now “rethink” its relationship with Riyadh following the cut, which threatens to push up gasoline prices in America ahead of midterm elections.

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said the cut was intended to stabilize markets. “We’re trying to make sure we don’t have erratic swings in prices,” al-Jubeir, one of Saudi Arabia’s top diplomats, told CNN’s Becky Anderson on Wednesday.

According to the IEA, the actual cut to production will be closer to 1 million barrels a day, given that most OPEC+ members — including Russia — aren’t meeting previous production targets.

Still, the decision to curtail supply sent Brent crude oil higher, once again flirting with $100 a barrel. The global benchmark was trading just below $93 on Thursday, up about 11% from the recent low.

Typically, higher oil prices send non-OPEC producers into action, particularly US shale companies. But they have been suffering from supply chain disruptions and cost inflation and have yet to announce big investments into production, according to the IEA.

Another factor playing into underinvestment: 2020’s oil bust. The early days of the pandemic drove Brent crude as low as $20 a barrel — while US oil prices briefly turned negative — leading to a spate of bankruptcies across the oil and gas industry.

“This casts doubt on suggestions that higher prices will necessarily balance the market through additional supply,” it added. Supply growth is set to “slow markedly” in 2023, although still reach a record of 100.6 million barrels a day. World oil demand is forecast to average 101.3 million barrels a day next year, the IEA said.

— Joshua Berlinger and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.