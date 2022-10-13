Economy
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Tom Werner/Digital Vision/Getty Images
Minneapolis CNN Business  — 

American consumers continue to be punished by high prices, despite lower gas costs and unprecedented action from the Federal Reserve to tame inflation, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Annual inflation rose by 8.2% in September, a slower increase than the 8.3% rise seen in August, according to the Consumer Price Index, which measures the changes in prices for a basket of consumer goods and services. Economists had projected the pace of price increases would slow to 8.1% last month.

On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices increased by 0.4% from August.

This story is developing and will be updated.