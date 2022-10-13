Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

October 14, 2022

Today on CNN 10, we’re asking a question that’s on many people’s minds…are we headed for a recession? We then get an exclusive look at a company hoping to launch rockets into space using a fuel they say is so earth-friendly… we can eat it. And finally, we’re looking at a political speech that’s getting attention because its speaker is a robot.

1. Name the Russian controlled territory formally annexed from Ukraine in 2014 where a recent bridge attack was considered a strategic lose for President Vladimir Putin.

2. What industry (featured in Monday’s episode) has increased profits by $200 billion since 2020 offering hundreds of thousands of jobs every month?

3. Name the portion of the Communications Decency Act that is considered the foundational law that says social media platforms cannot be sued for objectionable content published on their platform.

4. What is the name of the federal agency responsible for conducting independent accident investigations?

5. “Velocipede”, “hobby horse” and “running machine” were all early nicknames for what invention?

6. In what country would you find the volcano that erupted this week on Stromboli Island?

7. What is the naming of the hopping motion demonstrated by kangaroos when they bounce forward?

8. What conservation strategy was featured this week that focuses on people getting out of the way of nature?

9. Umbrellas were featured this week as a celebratory expression at what type of sporting event in Japan?

10. The mayor of New York City recently declared a state of emergency related to what issue?

