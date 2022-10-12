Violently whirling stars create rings of dust observed by Webb telescope

Ashley Strickland
By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Published 11:03 AM EDT, Wed October 12, 2022
The James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope contributed to this image of galactic pair VV 191. Webb observed the brighter elliptical galaxy (left) and spiral galaxy (right) in near-infrared light, and Hubble collected data in visible and ultraviolet light.
NASA/ESA/CSA/ASU/UA/UM/JWST PEARLs Team
The James Webb Space Telescope captured spiral galaxy IC 5332, which is over 29 million light-years away. The observatory's MIRI instrument<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/27/world/spiral-galaxy-james-webb-new-images-scn/index.html" target="_blank"> peered through interstellar dust to see the galaxy's "bones."</a>
ESA/NASA/CSA/J. Lee
Webb captured the clearest view of the Neptune's rings in over 30 years.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The inner region of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/world/james-webb-space-telescope-image-orion-nebula-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Orion Nebula</a> as seen by the telescope's NIRCam instrument. The image reveals intricate details about how stars and planetary systems are formed.
NASA/ESA/CSA/PDRS4all
NASA released a mosaic image of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/06/world/webb-telescope-tarantula-nebula-stars-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Tarantula Nebula</a> on Tuesday, September 6. The image, which spans 340 light-years, shows tens of thousands of young stars that were previously obscured by cosmic dust.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team
Webb's first direct image of an exoplanet showcases it in different bands of infrared light. The planet, called HIP 65426 b, is a gas giant.
NASA
A new image of the Phantom Galaxy, which is 32 million light-years away from Earth, combines data from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA/ESA
NASA <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/22/world/jupiter-images-webb-telescope-nasa-scn/index.html" target="_blank">released an image</a> of Jupiter on Monday, August 22, that shows the planet's famous Great Red Spot appearing white.
NASA/ESA/CSA/Jupiter ERS Team
The James Webb Space Telescope <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/02/world/webb-telescope-cartwheel-galaxy-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">captured the Cartwheel galaxy,</a> which is around 500 million light-years away, in a photo released by NASA on August 2.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
Webb's landscape-like view, called "Cosmic Cliffs," is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The telescope's infrared view reveals previously invisible areas of star birth.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The five galaxies of Stephan's Quintet can be seen here in a new light. The galaxies appear to dance with one another, showcasing how these interactions can drive galactic evolution.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, left, and mid-infrared light, right, from NASA's Webb telescope. The Southern Ring Nebula is 2,000 light-years away from Earth. This large planetary nebula includes an expanding cloud of gas around a dying star, as well as a secondary star earlier on in its evolution.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
President Joe Biden <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/11/world/james-webb-space-telescope-first-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">released one of Webb's first images</a> on July 11, and it's "the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date," according to NASA. The image shows SMACS 0723, where a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them. Called gravitational lensing, this created Webb's first deep field view of incredibly old and distant, faint galaxies.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

CNN  — 

A new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows rings of dust plumes created by the violent interactions between two stars.

The image is part of new research that reveals how intense starlight can push matter around in space by focusing on a double-star system located 5,000 light-years away from Earth in the Cygnus constellation.

The star system, called WR140, includes a Wolf-Rayet star and a blue supergiant star swirling around one another in an orbit that takes eight years to complete. The blue supergiant is an O-type star, one of the most massive star types known. Only some massive stars evolve into a Wolf-Rayet as they approach the end of their life cycle. This stage lasts a few hundred thousand years.

Infrared image of Wolf-Rayet binary, dubbed Apep, 8000 light years from Earth.
European Southern Observatory

This rare 'peacock' star system in our galaxy is doomed to explode

Astronomers have observed the binary star system for two decades using the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii.

Every eight years when the stars come close together, they release dust plumes that stretch thousands of times the distance between Earth and the sun. Researchers observed the plumes to measure how starlight can impact matter for their study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday.

Light can exert a type of momentum called radiation pressure on matter, but it’s difficult to spot in space.

“It’s hard to see starlight causing acceleration because the force fades with distance, and other forces quickly take over,” said first study author Yinuo Han, doctoral student at the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Astronomy in the United Kingdom, in a statement.

“To witness acceleration at the level that it becomes measurable, the material needs to be reasonably close to the star or the source of the radiation pressure needs to be extra strong. WR140 is a binary star whose ferocious radiation field supercharges these effects, placing them within reach of our high-precision data.”

Researchers traced light that was emitted by the bright white elliptical galaxy on the left through the spiral galaxy at right. As a result, they were able to identify the effects of interstellar dust in the spiral galaxy. Webb's near-infrared data also shows us the galaxy's longer, extremely dusty spiral arms in far more detail, giving them an appearance of overlapping with the central bulge of the bright white elliptical galaxy on the left, though the pair are not interacting. In this image, green, yellow, and red were assigned to Webb's near-infrared data taken in 0.9, 1.5, and 3.56 microns (F090W, F150W, and F356W respectively). Blue was assigned to two Hubble filters, ultraviolet data taken in 0.34 microns (F336W) and visible light in 0.61 microns (F606W). Read the full description and download the image files. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Rogier Windhorst (ASU), William Keel (University of Alabama), Stuart Wyithe (University of Melbourne), JWST PEARLS Team
NASA/ESA/CSA/ASU/UA/UM/JWST PEARLs Team

Webb, Hubble space telescopes capture an intriguing galactic pair

All stars generate their own stellar wind, or streams of gas blown out into space, but massive Wolf-Rayet stars can whip up winds into something more akin to a stellar hurricane. Wolf-Rayet stars in later stages of their life cycle have blown off their hydrogen layer. Hydrogen can’t form dust on its own, but other elements located in a star’s interior, like carbon, can.

Carbon condenses into sooty dust in the rapidly whirling wind, which glows in infrared light that is invisible to the human eye. But telescopes can spot this warm, glowing light.

The team’s observations revealed that the dust plumes form where the stellar winds from both of the giant stars collide, creating a cone-shaped shock front between the stars.

As the stars go through their oval-shaped orbit, the shock front also moves, which causes the smoke-like dust plume to spiral. If the stars had a circular orbit, it would form a pinwheel pattern. Instead, the oval-shaped orbit creates delays in dust production that cause the dust plumes to resemble rings or shells.

The end result resembles an uneven bull’s-eye or something that looks like a spiderweb.

This illustration shows the binary star system as it creates a spiral of dust every eight years.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/JPL-Caltech

The Webb telescope was able to peer much deeper into the binary star system than ground-based telescopes and observed almost 20 accelerating dust plumes nested inside each other. The journal Nature Astronomy published the results of the Webb observation on Wednesday.

“Like clockwork, this star puffs out sculpted smoke rings every eight years, with all this wonderful physics written then inflated in the wind like a banner for us to read,” said study coauthor Peter Tuthill, a professor at the School of Physics at The University of Sydney, in a statement.

This is an image of Apep captured at 8 microns in the thermal infrared with the VISIR camera on the European Southern Observatory's VLT telescope, Mt Paranal, Chile. CREDIT University of Sydney/European Southern Observatory
European Southern Observatory/University of Sydney

First-known 'pinwheel' star system is beautiful, dangerous and doomed

“Eight years later as the binary returns in its orbit, another appears the same as the one before, streaming out into space inside the bubble of the previous one, like a set of giant nested Russian dolls.”

The predictable production of a dust plume every eight years in the star system provided researchers with the perfect target to study the expansion rate of each dust spiral. Rather than expanding a constant speed, they were observed accelerating.

“In one sense, we always knew this must be the reason for the outflow, but I never dreamed we’d be able to see the physics at work like this,” Tuthill said. “When I look at the data now, I see WR140’s plume unfurling like a giant sail made of dust. When it catches the photon wind streaming from the star, like a yacht catching a gust, it makes a sudden leap forward.”

Webb’s sensitivity will allow astronomers to make more observations of Wolf-Rayet stars and their intriguing physics in the future, according to the study authors.