Former U.S. president Donald Trump speaks during a rally ahead of the midterm elections, in Minden, Nevada, U.S., October 8, 2022.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
CNN  — 

A federal judge on Wednesday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to pause his deposition in a defamation lawsuit scheduled for next week.

Trump is scheduled to be deposed on October 19 in the defamation lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist who accused Trump of raping her in a department store in the mid 1990s. Trump has denied the allegations.

E. Jean Carroll in the New York state Supreme Court on March, 4, 2020.
Alec Tabak/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Judge Lewis Kaplan said a federal appeals court could decide the outcome of the lawsuit either way, and that was not a reason to pause the depositions and document collection.

