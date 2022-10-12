Politics of the Day
Aileen Cannon and Donald Trump
Now playing
03:54
Here's why Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon's decisions are under scrutiny
Tapper/Biden exclusive intv CTN vpx
Now playing
02:10
Tapper questions Biden about his age ahead of potential 2024 bid
President Joe Biden speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper during an interview in the Map Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 11, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
President Joe Biden speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper during an interview in the Map Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 11, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Now playing
01:51
Tapper asked Biden if Putin is a 'rational actor.' See his response
Paul Begala Andrew Yang SPLIT October 11 2022
CNN
Now playing
01:10
Democratic strategist: Heart of party isn't pain-in-the-a** White liberals
Hunter Biden leaves Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, South Carolina, after attending a Mass, Saturday, August 13.
Hunter Biden leaves Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, South Carolina, after attending a Mass, Saturday, August 13.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Now playing
01:17
President Biden on his son Hunter: 'I have great confidence in my son. I love him'
Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, DC.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
02:24
Reporter explains what Hunter Biden investigators are focused on
Tim Ryan and JD Vance
Tim Ryan and JD Vance
AP
Now playing
04:11
'I don't kiss anyone's a** like him': Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance face off in Ohio Senate debate
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/AP
Now playing
02:43
Trump hits campaign trail for GOP candidates in key battleground states
rusty bowers vpx
Now playing
02:39
Why top Arizona Republican says he will not vote for some GOP candidates in his state
fanone mccarthy split 06.09.2022
CNN
Now playing
04:23
Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio
senator tommy tuberville nevada rally head on 1008
Now playing
02:00
Republican senator under fire for racially charged comments at Trump rally
tapper youngkin
CNN
Now playing
03:51
'Did you speak to transgender youth?': Tapper presses GOP governor on his policies
carville jennings split
CNN
Now playing
03:59
'Come on, man': Carville pushes back on GOP commentator's reaction to Walker
walker warnock split
Getty Images
Now playing
02:33
Warnock asked about Walker allegations. Hear his response
Ron Johnson Mandela Barnes SPLIT
AP
Now playing
02:56
Democratic candidate has signaled support for removing police funding, despite ad claiming otherwise
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: While being questioned by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court if confirmed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: While being questioned by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court if confirmed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
02:32
Listen to Ketanji Brown Jackson school the Court on US history
Washington CNN  — 

The Justice Department says the seized documents taken from Mar-a-Lago during the FBI search in August amount to 21,792 pages, according to a court filing this week, far short of the 200,000 pages former President Donald Trump’s legal team had claimed.

Trump’s defense team now has access to these records, the Justice Department told a federal court on Wednesday, as the review of the documents with a third-party special master kicks into gear.

In this aerial view, former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.
In this aerial view, former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images/FILE

Trump employee tells FBI that Trump directed boxes to be moved at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena served

The number of pages that the team will review for possible confidentiality claims is 10 times smaller than what Trump’s team had previously claimed the number of pages was. The collection of nearly 22,000 pages of documents does not include materials seized by the FBI that have already been filtered out for privacy by a team within the Justice Department.

The collection also excludes about 100 documents marked as classified found in the search. The number of pages has not previously been clear, though the Justice Department has maintained there are 11,000 separate documents.

Trump’s team previously tried to say the large volume of seized materials was a reason there was a delay in finding a company to host the electronic data – keeping the special master review process in its nascent stage for weeks. Companies have since been selected.

“The United States of America certifies that it has made available to Plaintiff all of the Seized Materials as required” by the federal district court, prosecutors wrote in a court filing on Wednesday.

Even while the special master review moves forward, the Justice Department continues to challenge in appeals the review process, because it has become a way that Trump’s team has slowed down the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the handling of records after his presidency, and provides an avenue for Trump to try to keep evidence out of investigators’ hands.