Jan 6 puzzle pieces orig 3
Jan. 6 hearings: Your guide to the missing pieces
Tapper/Biden exclusive intv CTN vpx
Tapper questions Biden about his age ahead of potential 2024 bid
President Joe Biden speaks with CNN's Jake Tapper during an interview in the Map Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 11, 2022. Photo by Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Tapper asked Biden if Putin is a 'rational actor.' See his response
Paul Begala Andrew Yang SPLIT October 11 2022
CNN
Democratic strategist: Heart of party isn't pain-in-the-a** White liberals
Hunter Biden leaves Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Island, South Carolina, after attending a Mass, Saturday, August 13.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
President Biden on his son Hunter: 'I have great confidence in my son. I love him'
Hunter Biden walks to Marine One on the Ellipse outside the White House May 22, 2021, in Washington, DC.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Reporter explains what Hunter Biden investigators are focused on
Tim Ryan and JD Vance
AP
'I don't kiss anyone's a** like him': Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance face off in Ohio Senate debate
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/AP
Trump hits campaign trail for GOP candidates in key battleground states
rusty bowers vpx
Why top Arizona Republican says he will not vote for some GOP candidates in his state
fanone mccarthy split 06.09.2022
CNN
Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio
senator tommy tuberville nevada rally head on 1008
Republican senator under fire for racially charged comments at Trump rally
tapper youngkin
CNN
'Did you speak to transgender youth?': Tapper presses GOP governor on his policies
carville jennings split
CNN
'Come on, man': Carville pushes back on GOP commentator's reaction to Walker
walker warnock split
Getty Images
Warnock asked about Walker allegations. Hear his response
Ron Johnson Mandela Barnes SPLIT
AP
Democratic candidate has signaled support for removing police funding, despite ad claiming otherwise
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: While being questioned by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill March 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court if confirmed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Listen to Ketanji Brown Jackson school the Court on US history
Washington CNN  — 

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol will treat its Thursday hearing as a closing argument ahead of the November midterms, which will seek to hammer home that former President Donald Trump remains a clear and present danger to democracy, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, multiple sources tell CNN.

Although there will not be witnesses appearing in-person on Thursday, sources say, the hearing will feature new testimony and evidence that the committee has uncovered. Since its last hearing in July, the committee has interviewed more former members of Trump’s cabinet, received more than a million communications from the Secret Service from the lead-up to the riot, and sat down with Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

“We discovered through our work through this summer what the President’s intentions were, what he knew, what he did, what others did,” committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren told CNN on Tuesday evening, referring to the material gathered since the panel’s last hearing in July.

Some of the evidence presented on Thursday will come from new witnesses, sources say, which could include Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin, and former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Some of the new testimony will come from witnesses the committee has presented in previous hearings.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump's legal team is currently negotiating with the Justice Department regarding the selection of a Special Master to review documents, some marked Top Secret, seized when the FBI searched the compound. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump's legal team is currently negotiating with the Justice Department regarding the selection of a Special Master to review documents, some marked Top Secret, seized when the FBI searched the compound. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images/FILE

DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago documents fight

The committee returns to the public eye amid a markedly changed investigative landscape. In the months since the last hearing, the FBI searched the former President’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of its investigation into the apparent mishandling and retention of sensitive government documents. In a separate probe, the Justice Department has fired off subpoenas to dozens of individuals connected to Trump, as its investigation into efforts to subvert the 2020 election intensifies and expands.

The hearing also comes less than a month before the midterm elections and the committee is expected to focus on the former President’s continued efforts to claim the 2020 election was stolen and put GOP election deniers in office.

“There remains a clear and present danger to our electoral system and to democratic institutions. So, that is something that will come through in our final hearing. This is not ancient history we’re talking about, this is a continuing threat,” Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin told CNN.

“I think the single most urgent question is OK, what is the continuing clear and present danger we face now from the forces that Donald Trump unleashed.”

Still, committee members have insisted, albeit with few details, that they will bring new information to the forefront.

“I do think it will be worth watching,” Lofgren said on “The Situation Room” Tuesday evening. “There’s some new material that I found, as we got into it, pretty surprising.”

That will likely include previously unseen video and also new Secret Service emails, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The trove of communications between agents could reveal more about why certain messages were deleted on the days leading up to and on the day of the Capitol attack.

As part of its closing message, the committee will frame the US Capitol attack within a broader context and emphasize that the “danger to our democracy did not end that day,” according to Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff.

The reason, Schiff told reporters last week, is because Trump and his allies continue to push the same baseless claims about the 2020 election that led to the violence nearly two years ago.

While Schiff declined to discuss specific themes that will be covered during Thursday’s hearing, he made clear that the committee plans to focus not only on how Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election culminated in his supporters ultimately storming the US Capitol on January 6 but how the former President remains a threat to democracy.

“I think that what you’ve seen consistently and increasingly is Donald Trump continuing to suggest and to say the same things that we know caused violence on January 6,” GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the committee, told CNN.

roger stone
Getty Images

'Let's get right to the violence': New documentary film footage shows Roger Stone pre-Election Day

While the committee has gleaned new information in recent months, it has also hit roadblocks.

A late-September effort to obtain testimony from Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos ahead of Thursday’s hearing stalled after Vos sued to block the subpoena. The committee had hoped to hear about a call Vos received from Trump in July 2022, in which Trump once again pressed Vos to decertify the state’s 2020 election results.

Members have hinted that the hearing could address more information about longtime Trump ally Roger Stone and his connection to extremist groups.

“The mob was led by some extremist groups,” Lofgren said on “The Situation Room.” “They plotted in advance what they were going to do, and those individuals were known to people in the Trump orbit.”

Sources also say the hearing is likely to feature testimony from former Trump officials who resigned after January 6.

But some topics are not expected to get addressed, sources say. The panel is not planning on releasing an interim report around Thursday’s hearing and has not made a final decision on if or when it will make any criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. Although members have said the upcoming midterms do not impact their timing, it remains an important factor.

Members on the committee are also still deliberating whether to officially call Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence testify before the committee’s investigation ends and the final report gets released at the end of the year.