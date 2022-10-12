Coronavirus
Amanpour Covid Dec 23
Now playing
13:43
Groundbreaking mRNA scientist: Covid-19 antiviral pills are 'game changers'
Late night Joe Biden
"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"/Comedy Central
Now playing
01:45
See late night reactions to President Biden claiming pandemic over
Patient using video game treatment long haul covid gupta pkg vpx
CNN
Now playing
04:05
Dr. Gupta: This treatment for 'brain fog' from long-Covid just might surprise you
joe rogan aaron rogers covid vaccination orig mg_00000000.png
joe rogan aaron rogers covid vaccination orig mg_00000000.png
Now playing
02:16
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan why he didn't get vaccinated for Covid
BARTLETT, ILLINOIS - MAY 01: Seven-year-old Hamza Haqqani, a 2nd grade student at Al-Huda Academy, uses a computer to participate in an E-learning class with his teacher and classmates while at his home on May 01, 2020 in Bartlett, Illinois. Al-Huda Academy, an Islam based private school that teaches pre-school through the 6th grade students, has had to adopt an E-learning program to finish the school year after all schools in the state were forced to cancel classes in an attempt to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
BARTLETT, ILLINOIS - MAY 01: Seven-year-old Hamza Haqqani, a 2nd grade student at Al-Huda Academy, uses a computer to participate in an E-learning class with his teacher and classmates while at his home on May 01, 2020 in Bartlett, Illinois. Al-Huda Academy, an Islam based private school that teaches pre-school through the 6th grade students, has had to adopt an E-learning program to finish the school year after all schools in the state were forced to cancel classes in an attempt to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Now playing
10:16
How Covid upended children's lives
hotez vpx
Now playing
02:50
'Wasn't too surprising': Doctor reacts to Biden's positive Covid test
video thumbnail wuhan market 1
Now playing
01:39
New studies suggest Covid-19 likely originated from Wuhan wet market
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci
CNN
Now playing
05:50
Dr. Fauci gives update on Biden's Covid-19 infection
doctor jonathan reiner
CNN
Now playing
01:22
'This was entirely predictable': Doctor on Biden testing positive for Covid-19
Jill Biden
WDIV
Now playing
00:45
Jill Biden speaks out after President Biden contracts Covid-19
brian china economic crisis wang 0715
Now playing
03:58
'I'm losing my mind': Chinese depositor loses life savings in bank
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: A man is asked to cough into his arm as part of testing for COVID-19, by a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Skid Row, amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 at one nearby Skid Row homeless shelter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: A man is asked to cough into his arm as part of testing for COVID-19, by a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Skid Row, amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 at one nearby Skid Row homeless shelter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Now playing
02:31
Doctor: Covid-19 BA.5 variant is highly transmissible
Fauci
CNN
Now playing
04:58
Dr. Fauci explains why new BA.5 subvariant is concerning
coronavirus variante ba.5 ola contagiosa salud eeuu dusa pkg roa_00004230.png
coronavirus variante ba.5 ola contagiosa salud eeuu dusa pkg roa_00004230.png
Now playing
02:26
What you need to know about new Omicron offshoot
Ted Cruz Elmo split vpx
Getty Images/Ad Council/Sesame Workshop
Now playing
01:09
The latest (furry) target of Ted Cruz's ire
Kolodziejczak twins gupta pkg still
CNN
Now playing
04:14
Vaccines for children under 5 a turning point for many US families
CNN  — 

Covid-19 patients with a history of cardiovascular disease are at an increased risk of developing severe illness and could benefit most from the Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid – but there’s a catch.

Paxlovid can have dangerous interactions with some of the most common medications for cardiovascular disease, including certain statins and heart failure therapies, a new paper warns.

The anti-viral drug Paxlovid is displayed in New York, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
The anti-viral drug Paxlovid is displayed in New York, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
Stephanie Nano/AP

What should people know about Paxlovid rebound? Our medical analyst explains

The review paper, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, lists dozens of cardiovascular medications and whether they are safe to give along with Paxlovid or whether they could have interactions.

Some medications such as aspirin are safe to take with Paxlovid, according to the paper, but other drugs could have interactions, and therefore, their dosage should be adjusted or temporarily discontinued while a patient is taking Paxlovid.

When President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 and started Paxlovid in July, his physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor temporarily took him off Crestor and Eliquis, two heart medications that the President takes for his pre-existing conditions. Doctors say there is no short-term risk to stopping these drugs.

The review paper says that interactions between Paxlovid and certain blood thinners can cause an increased risk of bleeding. Interactions between Paxlovid and some cholesterol medications such as statins can be toxic to the liver, and interactions between Paxlovid and certain blood pressure medications could cause low blood pressure, flushing and swelling.

FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment pill Paxlovid is seen in a box, at Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, Italy, February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment pill Paxlovid is seen in a box, at Misericordia hospital in Grosseto, Italy, February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

What is Paxlovid, Biden's Covid-19 treatment?

“There are some drugs that you simply will not be able to stop, and a doctor will have to make a decision. It’s a risk-benefit analysis,” said Dr. Jayne Morgan, a cardiologist and clinical director of the Covid Task Force at Piedmont Hospital/Healthcare in Atlanta, who was not involved in the new paper.

For cardiovascular medications that patients could discontinue in order to take Paxlovid, Morgan noted that the Covid-19 treatment is a five-day regimen.

“You’ve got to make the diagnosis and then stop your drugs and have all of that done in time to still meet that five-day window,” Morgan said, adding that people will have to consult with their doctors about what’s best for them.

‘Awareness … is key’

The authors of the new paper – from Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Harvard Medical School and other US institutions – wrote that Paxlovid should be avoided when potentially interacting cardiovascular medications cannot be “safely interrupted.”

Paxlovid, an oral antiviral drug, was authorized in December for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 in people 12 and older who are at high risk of severe illness, hospitalization or death.

Tablets of the drug Paxlovid for the treatment of Covid-19 pass through a packaging line in a building owned by Pfizer on May 24, 2022, Freiburg im Breisgau, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany. The facility is designed to enable an automated production process of drugs, including antiviral tablets against Covid-19.
Tablets of the drug Paxlovid for the treatment of Covid-19 pass through a packaging line in a building owned by Pfizer on May 24, 2022, Freiburg im Breisgau, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany. The facility is designed to enable an automated production process of drugs, including antiviral tablets against Covid-19.
Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance/Getty Images

FDA allows licensed pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's Paxlovid under certain conditions

“Awareness of the presence of drug-drug interactions of Paxlovid with common cardiovascular drugs is key. System-level interventions by integrating drug-drug interactions into electronic medical records could help avoid related adverse events,” the paper’s senior author, Dr. Sarju Ganatra, director of the cardio-oncology program at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Massachusetts, said in a news release.

“The prescription of Paxlovid could be incorporated into an order set, which allows physicians, whether it be primary care physicians or cardiology providers, to consciously rule out any contraindications to the co-administration of Paxlovid. Consultation with other members of the health care team, particularly pharmacists, can prove to be extremely valuable,” Ganatra said. “However, a health care provider’s fundamental understanding of the drug-drug interactions with cardiovascular medications is key.”

‘It’s not just a free pass’

Interactions between Paxlovid and common heart medications are well known, said Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, who was not involved in the new paper.

Get CNN Health's weekly newsletter

Sign up here to get The Results Are In with Dr. Sanjay Gupta every Tuesday from the CNN Health team.

“Drug interactions have been reported, but I think that Paxlovid has been prescribed so widely that some doctors and patients may not be as attuned as they should be,” Barouch said.

Paxlovid is made of two antivirals, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir.

“The second drug, ritonavir, is a nonspecific drug that inhibits metabolism and increases the dose of the other drug. But the ritonavir in Paxlovid also can inhibit the metabolism of other drugs. So you have to be really careful when you prescribe Paxlovid for people who are on certain blood thinners, cardiac medications, statins and other drugs,” Barouch said. “So it’s not just a free pass.”