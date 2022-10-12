CNN —

Former “Days of Our Lives” actor James Lastovic and his roommate are safe after his mother said they went missing while out on hiking in Hawaii.

Lucienne Lastovic posted Tuesday on Instagram that her son and Nevin Dizdari “stayed over at the Hanalei Bay Resort this past Friday Oct 7, Saturday Oct 8 and yesterday, Sunday Oct 9.”

“They were due to fly back today but never made their flight nor returned their rental car,” she wrote.

According to her post, the pair “asked for info about KOKEE state PARK so they could take the long trail hike.”

Early Wednesday, the elder Lastovic posted an update saying that the two were “safe and sound” in Kauai.

“I can’t tell you what a nightmare this has been for a mother not knowing whether or not her child is alive, but both Nevin’s mother and I are doing well,” she wrote. “The kids are exhausted, dehydrated and scraped up, but after a good nights rest and an island pizza I think the world will seem right side up again.”

Dizdari’s sister Emma also posted an update on the Instagram stories portion of her account.

“UPDATE: my sister and james are okay, they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to resort now,” the posting read.

James Lastovic played Joey Johnson from 2015 to 2017 on “Days of Our Lives” and returned briefly in 2020. He also played Christian Keene in the TV series “Insatiable,” and Cane in the 2021 film, “This Game’s Called Murder.”