Every day grocery products and a gas kitchen cooker is seen in a household in Krakow, Poland as the European Commission is asking E.U. member states to adopt stricter energy consumption plans due to continuing war in Ukraine and possible further cuts in gas deliveries from Russia on July 20, 2022. The news comes as inflation in Europe reaches its decades high. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Every day grocery products and a gas kitchen cooker is seen in a household in Krakow, Poland as the European Commission is asking E.U. member states to adopt stricter energy consumption plans due to continuing war in Ukraine and possible further cuts in gas deliveries from Russia on July 20, 2022. The news comes as inflation in Europe reaches its decades high. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
New York CNN Business  — 

No matter how you heat your home, the cost of that heat is likely to soar, according to a forecast Wednesday from the Energy Information Administration.

Based on current estimates for fuel prices if, as forecast, there’s a slightly colder winter ahead, the EIA estimates that heating a home with natural gas heating costs will rise about $200 on average, or 28% to $931 for the winter.

Still, that’s not as bad as heating oil costs, which are forecast to jump $1,200, or 27% to $2,354. Electric heating costs could rise $123, or 10%, to $1,359, while propane heating costs are expected to rise $80, or 5%, to $1,688.

Bear in mind that in many cases these increases are on top of even higher percentage increases from a year ago. For example, heating oil costs jumped more than 50% for winter last year. Consumers who use heating oil can expect to pay nearly double what they paid for the winter of 2020-21.

Nearly half of homes nationwide use natural gas to heat their homes, and about 40% use electricity. But 80% of the homes using electric heat are in the South and the West, which require less heat than the Midwest or Northeast. Heating oil is only used in 4% of homes nationwide, with almost all of them in the Northeast.

The cost estimates are based partly upon weather forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is projecting about a 6% increase in the number of days heating is needed, as weighted by population. If this winter turns out to be colder than expected, the cost of heating could rise significantly.

An oil delivery driver for Heatable, walks a hose back to the side of an oil delivery truck while delivering oil to a home in Falmouth on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
An oil delivery driver for Heatable, walks a hose back to the side of an oil delivery truck while delivering oil to a home in Falmouth on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images/File

Thought you paid a lot to heat your home last year? Wait until this winter

For example, a winter that is 10% colder than the base case forecast would raise natural gas heating costs by $370, or 51%, rather than the $200 increase in the base case scenario, according to the EIA. But if the winter is 10% less cold than expected, it would save those using gas heat only about $70 off that projected $200 increase.