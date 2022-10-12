Top business news
delta parallel reality
Delta
Now playing
02:20
Delta wants to eliminate current crowded airport screens
mark cuban
CNN
Now playing
02:09
Mark Cuban responds to Elizabeth Warren calling out 'his buddies' over tax law
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Sean Gallup/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
02:30
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
CNN
Now playing
03:28
Made in America is making a comeback
romans magic wall jobs report
Now playing
01:26
'Strength across the board': Romans breaks down the September jobs report
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
CNN
Now playing
03:40
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
Larry Summers SCREENGRAB 10/6/2022
CNN
Now playing
01:15
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
Patrick De Haan GasBuddy
Now playing
03:56
What the OPEC+ production cut means for US gas prices
DOLLAR
unknown/518309058/darren415 - stock.adobe.com
Now playing
02:31
Here are 3 reasons why the US dollar is so strong
Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
01:51
Is the Musk Twitter deal back on?! Here are the winners and losers
Weir wind turbine Texas vpx
Weir wind turbine Texas vpx
CNN
Now playing
03:33
How Republican states will get billions of dollars from the climate bill their party voted 'no' on
Risk takers 4dww 2
Now playing
04:54
Hundreds of companies are trying the four-day work week. Here's how it's going
nord stream
Danish Defense Command
Now playing
03:19
'Unprecedented' leaks in Russian gas pipelines spark concerns of sabotage
Melinda Gates
CNN
Now playing
04:45
Study reveals how long it will take to close the gender gap
NFL streaming
Getty Images
Now playing
01:55
Jerry Jones is 'very pleased' with NFL's streaming strategy
Ron DeSantis
Now playing
04:50
How businesses in need of labor reacted to DeSantis sending away potential workers
New York CNN Business  — 

Starbucks customers can now earn more than just “stars” for their purchases.

Beginning Wednesday, the coffee chain is partnering with Delta Air Lines and awarding 1 mile for every $1 spent at Starbucks in an alliance between “two of America’s most highly regarded loyalty programs,” the companies said in a press release.

Customers must first link their Starbucks Rewards and Delta SkyMiles accounts on a special website in order to start receiving miles on purchases made at US Starbucks locations. As another perk, on days that members are scheduled to fly Delta, they will earn double stars, or rewards points, on their Starbucks orders.

To entice customers to join the partnership, members who link their accounts between now and December 31 will earn an additional 500 SkyMiles and, after joining and making one Starbucks purchase, they will accrue 150 stars, enough for a free coffee.

The brands have two of the country’s most popular loyalty programs. Starbucks (SBUX) has more than 27 million US members and Delta (DAL) has around 100 million global members (the airline doesn’t break out numbers for the US).

Expanding Starbucks Rewards is a goal for the company because it gives the chain access to customers’ data and ordering habits, which in turn helps the company target members with deals. Plus, members typically spend more money on each purchase compared to non-members. Partnerships like these help Starbucks “increase awareness and drive growth,” as well as attract new members, the chain said in the release.

The coffee giant is also taking a page from Delta’s playbook, as the airline already has a number of partnerships allowing members to accrue SkyMiles without flying, including for Lyft rides, Instacart purchases and Airbnb stays. The carrier said in the release that this new partnership helps the company “deliver more moments and interactions that matter, both in the air and on the ground.”

Starbucks’ newest perk to its loyalty program comes as rival Dunkin’ recently made changes to parts of its own program, which has sparked some outrage among members.