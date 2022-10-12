Top business news
super bowl ads budweiser
Now playing
01:09
Here are some of Budweiser's best Super Bowl ads ever
Medical Marijuana in Ccannabis Flower Before The Harvest Concept of herbal alternative medicine, cbd oil, medicine industry in a greenhouse.
Medical Marijuana in Ccannabis Flower Before The Harvest Concept of herbal alternative medicine, cbd oil, medicine industry in a greenhouse.
Chanwit Whanset / 500px/500px/Getty Images/500px
Now playing
01:15
Tilray CEO on pot legalization: Most of America is confused
mark cuban
CNN
Now playing
02:09
Mark Cuban responds to Elizabeth Warren calling out 'his buddies' over tax law
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Sean Gallup/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
02:30
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
CNN
Now playing
03:28
Made in America is making a comeback
romans magic wall jobs report
Now playing
01:26
'Strength across the board': Romans breaks down the September jobs report
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
CNN
Now playing
03:40
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
Larry Summers SCREENGRAB 10/6/2022
CNN
Now playing
01:15
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
Patrick De Haan GasBuddy
Now playing
03:56
What the OPEC+ production cut means for US gas prices
DOLLAR
unknown/518309058/darren415 - stock.adobe.com
Now playing
02:31
Here are 3 reasons why the US dollar is so strong
Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Elon Musk pauses and looks down as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Now playing
01:51
Is the Musk Twitter deal back on?! Here are the winners and losers
Weir wind turbine Texas vpx
Weir wind turbine Texas vpx
CNN
Now playing
03:33
How Republican states will get billions of dollars from the climate bill their party voted 'no' on
Risk takers 4dww 2
Now playing
04:54
Hundreds of companies are trying the four-day work week. Here's how it's going
nord stream
Danish Defense Command
Now playing
03:19
'Unprecedented' leaks in Russian gas pipelines spark concerns of sabotage
Melinda Gates
CNN
Now playing
04:45
Study reveals how long it will take to close the gender gap
NFL streaming
Getty Images
Now playing
01:55
Jerry Jones is 'very pleased' with NFL's streaming strategy
New York CNN Business  — 

The family of Budweiser Clydesdales is growing.

Warm Springs Ranch in Missouri, which breeds the iconic horses, announced last week that the “herd has officially grown by 2 members,” a colt and a filly, the ranch said on Twitter.

Shortly after being born, the horses stood about 3 feet tall and weighed roughly 150 pounds. Full-grown Clydesdales typically grow to 6 feet and weigh about 2,000 pounds. Warm Springs Ranch said the horses eat some 50 pounds of hay and drink 35 gallons of water each day.

Budweiser welcomes two new Clydesdale foals.
Budweiser welcomes two new Clydesdale foals.
From Warm Springs Ranch/Sprinklr Publishing/Twitter

Not all the Clydesdales born at the ranch join the official Budweiser team as they “must meet certain requirements.”

“They must have a bay coat, four white stockings, a blaze of white on the face, a black mane and a black tail. And they must weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds,” the Anheuser-Busch-owned farm said on its website.

The Budweiser Clydesdales have appeared in about 30 Super Bowl commercials since their debut in 1986. However, the beer brand recently announced it was ending its more-than-33-year-old exclusive deal with the Super Bowl.