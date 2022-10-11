CNN —

The police shooting of an unarmed 17-year-old eating in his car at a McDonald’s parking lot last week was “not justified” and authorities expect to file criminal charges against the officer by the end of the week, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Tuesday.

“The video was horrific,” the chief told CNN’s Brianna Keilar. “There is no question in anybody’s mind looking at that video that the shooting is not justified.”

McManus said he recognized an issue immediately upon arriving to the scene of the October 2 shooting, based on the location of the bullet holes.

“We have a policy that prohibits officers from shooting at vehicles, moving vehicles, except if their life is in immediate – their life or someone else’s life – is in immediate danger,” he said.

“When I saw it, the location of the bullet holes, I had an issue with it right away. You can tell by looking at the vehicles, which way the vehicle is moving when the shots are fired, and this vehicle, it was very telling to me, that this vehicle was moving away from the officer, and moving parallel with the officer, so it was pretty clear to me at that point that we were going to have an issue.”

He said he expects the officer to be charged with two counts of aggravated assault by the end of the week, charges that could rise to homicide if the 17-year-old does not survive.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said late last week there was the possibility of charging Brennand with a crime.

Attempts to reach Brennand have not been successful.

The police chief’s comments come a week after James Brennand, a probationary officer with seven months of experience, shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu as the teenager sat in his car eating fast food.

According to police, Brennand was handling an unrelated disturbance call at the McDonald’s on October 2 when he saw a car he believed had evaded police the previous day and called for backup.

Before backup officers arrived, body camera video released by police shows the officer walk up to the driver’s side of the car, open the door, and order the driver out. The visibly startled teen, who was in the driver’s seat eating, put the car in reverse and started backing up.

The police officer then opened fire five times on the car, according to the video. As the driver shifted the vehicle to move forward, body camera video showed the officer opening fire an additional five times as the car drove away.

Cantu was shot multiple times and is in critical condition and on a life support system, his family said Monday. A passenger in the vehicle was unhurt.

Brennand was fired in the wake of the shooting for violating the agency’s tactics, training and procedures, police said.

“It took us a couple of days to terminate Brennand, but he was gone pretty quickly,” McManus told CNN.

SAPD’s deadly force policy is explicit: “An officer in the path of an approaching vehicle shall attempt to move to a position of safety rather than discharging a firearm at the vehicle or any of the occupants of the vehicle.”

The policy further states that “officers should not shoot at any part of a vehicle in an attempt to disable the vehicle.”

While in the hospital, Cantu was initially charged with evading detention in a vehicle and assaulting the officer, who had claimed he was struck by the door of the car as the teen backed up.

However, his defense attorney Brian Powers said the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office notified him prosecutors would not be moving forward with charges. A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s office referred CNN to the county’s online court record system, which indicates both charges have been dismissed and the case closed.

“While Sunday’s shooting of an unarmed teenager by a then-San Antonio Police officer remains under investigation, the facts and evidence we have received so far led us to reject the charges against Erik Cantu for further investigation,” Gonzales’ office said in a statement.

“Once SAPD completes its investigation into the actions of former Officer James Brennand and submits the case to our office, our Civil Rights Division will fully review the filing. As we do with all officer-involved shootings that result in death or serious injury, we will submit the case to a Grand Jury for their consideration. Until that happens, we can make no further comment on this matter.”