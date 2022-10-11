What we learned from Week 5 of the NFL season: Changes to concussion protocol, first coach firing and officiating controversies

Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. The Bills dominated the Steelers 38-3 with Davis scoring two touchdowns on the day.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley scores a touchdown after having intercepted Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 49ers emphatically beat the Panthers 37-15.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball down to the one-yard line against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter. Hall rushed for a touchdown in the Jets' 40-17 demolishing of the Dolphins. His TD was one of the Jets' four rushing touchdowns as they dominated Miami on the ground.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush celebrates with Dak Prescott after the team's 22-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Rush stepped in for starting quarterback Prescott in Week 2 after Prescott suffered a hand injury. Since then, the Cowboys have won four straight games.
New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill breaks the tackle of Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and runs to the endzone for a 60-yard rushing touchdown during the Saints' 39-32 victory. Hill ran for three touchdowns, as well as throwing for another, as the Saints ended a three-game losing streak.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is tripped up by Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams. It was a rare glimpse of offense in a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/07/sport/denver-broncos-indianapolis-colts-tnf-nfl-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">lackluster 12-9</a> win for the Colts.
A protester meets the full force of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 3. "He looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner told reporters after the game. "I saw security was having a little problem -- so I helped him out." The 49ers went on to dominate the Rams behind a stout defense that had seven sacks and an interception, winning 24-9 to move to 2-2 on the season.
The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the 2022 season when they beat the Denver Broncos 32-23 in front of their home crowd. The Raiders relied on a heavy run game, led by Josh Jacobs' 144 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/29/sport/tua-tagovailoa-miami-dolphins-injuries-intl-hnk-spt/index.html" target="_blank">taken off the field on a stretcher</a> during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries. The incident had a lot of fall out with the NFL beginning a review on allowing Tagovailoa to play, the Dolphins being criticized widely and the National Football League Players Association <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/01/sport/nfl-players-union-terminates-neurotrauma-consultant/index.html" target="_blank">reportedly terminating</a> the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the evaluation of Tagovailoa for a concussion during their game against the Buffalo Bills.
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs in a touchdown in the fourth against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 2 in Charlotte. Murray's TD was part of a fourth quarter flurry which saw the Cards pull away from the Panthers to go .500 on the year so far.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White in the second half of the Eagles' 29-21 win in Philly. The Eagles are now 4-0 after Week 4.
Fireworks and pyrotechnics go off ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints clash in London — the NFL's 100th international game. The Vikings won the game when the Saints' "double doink" kick — when the ball hits two parts of the uprights on a scoring attempt — fell short and let Minnesota return to the US with the 28-25 win.
The most bizarre incident of Week 3 occurred with the Miami Dolphins backed up in their own endzone. On their own one-yard line, needing to punt the ball away with restricted space available, punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off teammate Trent Sherfield's backside and out of bounds for a safety. Dubbed "butt punt" by many on social media, the flub ultimately didn't cost Miami as it won 21-19 over the Buffalo Bills.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a sensational, one-handed catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on September 22. Unfortunately for Pickens, the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/23/sport/cleveland-browns-pittsburgh-steelers-tnf-nfl-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Steelers lost 29-17</a> after the Browns bounced back from an embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman fumbles after catching a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The fumble was one of two lost by the Bucs on the day, helping the Packers win a tight affair, 14-12, in Tampa Bay.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sits on the turf in the second quarter of Miami's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was tackled by Matt Milano and his head hit the ground, causing the Miami man to be taken into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He eventually came back to lead the Dolphins to victory, but the <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/09/26/sport/tua-tagovailoa-miami-dolphins-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">NFLPA is initiating a review of the injury and medical evaluation.</a>
Who knew Lions could fly? Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown soars over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to pick up a first down at the two-yard line in the first quarter of their Week 3 clash. The Vikings won the game, 28-24, led by Kirk Cousins' 260 yards passing and two TD tosses, to go to 2-1 on the year.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore get into an altercation during the second half of the Bucs' chippy 20-10 win over the Saints in Week 2. The win snapped Brady's personal seven-game losing streak against the Saints.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay gave the home crowd something to cheer for when he returned the opening kickoff 103 yards to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on September 18. Despite the feat, the Ravens went on to lose 42-38 after being outscored by 25 in the fourth quarter.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates with his teammates during the second half of a 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks on September 18. Garoppolo came on as a substitute after starter Trey Lance went down for the year with a fractured ankle and threw for 154 yards and one touchdown -- and rushed for another -- on 13/21 passing.
The Cleveland Browns run the ball across midfield against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns ended up losing 31-30 after being up by 13 points with 1:55 remaining in the game. Jets QB Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards and four TDs — including two in the final two minutes of the game — to carry the Jets. Sunday's game saw the return of "Brownie the Elf" to the Browns' home field. The logo was initially used by the Browns in their inaugural season in 1946 but fell out of favor in the 60s, returning when the franchise was brought back to Cleveland in 1999.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble and returns it for the winning touchdown during overtime of a dramatic 29-23 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss.
Seattle Seahawks fans make noise as Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a snap during a failed game-winning drive on September 12. It was Wilson's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/13/sport/russell-wilson-denver-broncos-seattle-seahawks-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first game back in Seattle</a> since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The statement victory on NFL Opening Day shows the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/10/sport/nfl-team-popularity-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Bills are serious contenders</a> for the title in 2022.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta on September 11. Thomas had two touchdown catches on the day as the Saints outscored the Falcons by 14 in the fourth to win 27-26.
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo prior to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with either the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors on the day, he went viral following the Bills' big win, <a href="https://twitter.com/obj/status/1568070244119498754" target="_blank" target="_blank">tweeting</a>, "Sheeesh.... Bills mafia ??????"
CNN  — 

We’ve had changes to the concussion protocol, the first coach firing and officiating controversies.

Another week in the NFL, and no end of talking points.

With Week 5 in the books following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 17-point comeback victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, let’s look at the biggest talking points from the past seven days.

A change coming?

The biggest story coming from Week 5 comes after two controversial roughing-the-passer penalties were called in two days.

The roughing-the-passer penalty is a rule which was implemented in an attempt to protect quarterbacks from hits that are deemed “unwarranted by the circumstances of the play” by the referees – in other words, hits that are way over the line.

The rule has been updated over recent years to increase the protection offered to quarterbacks. However, recent events have increased scrutiny on the penalty and when it is being called.

First, Grady Jarrett was deemed to have roughed Tom Brady on Sunday on a key third down as the Atlanta Falcons attempted to mount a comeback despite it looking like Jarrett had just tackled Brady. The resultant penalty helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold onto the ball and end the game with a win.

And on Monday, the Chiefs’ Chris Jones was called for the same penalty after landing on Raiders QB Derek Carr, despite stripping the ball and also appearing to brace his fall.

The two penalty decisions have been lambasted by players, commentators and fans since and have increased calls for a review system to be put into place for these situations.

It’s unclear about whether systemic changes will happen as a result of these two incidents, but such controversial penalty calls have led to rules being tweaked or changed in the past – just look at the pass interference review change which came about after the ending to the 2019 NFC Championship game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams (although that didn’t last very long).

Carr is sacked by Jones. The play ended in a controversial roughing the passer penalty though.
Withdrawn

In light of recent events involving Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the NFL and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) announced on Sunday they were implementing new concussion protocols to further protect players.

And it just so happened that the first player to be ruled out from a game under these new rules was Tagovailoa’s replacement, Teddy Bridgewater.

The 29-year-old suffered a blow to the head during his first snap of the game. Although Bridgewater passed his evaluation and had no symptoms, a spotter saw him stumble, according to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

Stumbling is a considered a sign of ataxia as it demonstrates impaired motor function. The league defines ataxia as “abnormality of balance/stability, motor coordination or dysfunctional speech caused by a neurological issue.”

Under the new regulations, a player showing signs of ataxia while being evaluated for a concussion would be prohibited from returning to the game.

There were other players ruled out of games during Week 5 because of the new protocols – Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave – as the league and players association attempt to protect players better.

Bridgewater is tackled by Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets.
Stuck in the mud

When you tune into an NFL game, you want to see high-flying feats of athleticism, big plays and lots of points – see Sunday’s high-flying 38-3 demolition that the Buffalo Bills laid on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, this season, offenses in general are finding it more difficult to score lots of points like in recent years.

Outside of the juggernaut teams – the Bills and the Chiefs, for example – converting long drives into touchdowns has become more difficult and that big play ability seems to have dried up for some.

In the last week, we’ve seen a tedious 12-9 Indianapolis Colts win over the Denver Broncos (which saw the Denver faithful leaving the stadium in a mass exodus before overtime), we’ve seen the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams score 10 points at home and we’ve seen Detroit Lions get shut out 29-0 by the New England Patriots.

Now, this could all be a blip. It could just be that players are still getting warmed up having not played in preseason. It could also be that defenses have wised up to the plays and schemes which have previously worked.

But it seems a surprising trend given how the league seemed to be going, with more offensively-minded coaches being hired and schemes being revolutionized to max out these high-powered attacks.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys sacks Rams QB Matthew Stafford causing a fumble.
First one to go

On Monday, Matt Rhule became the first NFL coach of the 2022 season to be fired after he was let go by the Carolina Panthers.

Rhule has enjoyed a miserable time in Carolina, with a 11-27 record in two-plus years. His firing came a day after a 22-point home loss to the San Francisco 49ers which left the team with a 1-4 record this season.

Rhule joined the Panthers on a seven-year, $62 million contract in 2020 having previously coached college football with Baylor and Temple. According to NFL.com, he’s the first ever Panthers coach to serve fewer than three full seasons.

But he’s struggled to find a quarterback since joining. He’s tried out Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton and PJ Walker before trading for Baker Mayfield this offseason. None of these options have provided a long-term solution at the sport’s most important position, as Mayfield endures a tough start to the year.

Rhule looks on during the second half of the Panthers' game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Although Rhule has been replaced on an interim basis by defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Steve Wilks, the Panthers’ next hire will be an important one, with the roster interspersed with some talented players, such as running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver DJ Moore and defensive end Brian Burns.

It’s unclear if the Panthers will choose to reboot their roster with a new coaching staff – usually done by trading away the best players in exchange for draft assets – or will hope a change of personnel will change the momentum of the organization.

But for Carolina fans, it is yet another frustrating season having last made the postseason in 2017.