President Joe Biden has been thrust into addressing the latest escalations in the war in Ukraine just before a three-state swing through the West Coast to raise money for Democrats running in next month’s midterm elections.

Biden convened virtually with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, amid a multi-day deluge of Russian missiles targeting Ukrainian energy facilities. Officials said they expected the meeting to focus on determining where they could bolster support for Ukraine’s air defenses and the uncertain energy situation as winter approaches.

After the meeting, G7 countries vowed to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible accountable for the recent attacks in Ukraine. A joint statement from the group committed to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes,” while promising to continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support. “We are committed to supporting Ukraine in meeting its winter preparedness needs,” the statement said.

While Russia has suggested the strikes were, in part, a response to Saturday’s blast on a bridge connecting annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the missiles hitting Ukraine “are war crimes planned well in advance and aimed at creating unbearable conditions for civilians – Russia’s deliberate strategy since months.”

On Monday, after the missile strikes began, Biden spoke with Zelensky and pledged continued support to Ukraine, “including advanced air defense systems,” the White House said.

The White House did not specify which air defense systems Biden discussed with Zelensky, but the United States previously committed to providing Ukraine with National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems –which would be capable of engaging Russian cruise missiles. National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday the US is expediting delivery of two NASAMS to Ukraine as quickly as possible and that the first two systems are expected to be delivered to Ukraine “in the very near future.”

And last week, Biden delivered a stark warning about the dangers of Putin’s nuclear threats, invoking the prospect of “Armageddon.” But multiple US officials have said the comment was not based on any new intelligence about Putin’s intentions or changes in Russia’s nuclear posture.

After Biden’s statement regarding air defense systems on Monday, Russia’s Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said Russia is calling on the US and its allies “not to cross the ‘red lines’ they have approached. Stop pumping the Kyiv regime with lethal arms. It will only lead to new victims and destruction, as well as further prolonging the conflict.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the US is “de facto involved” in the Ukraine conflict. And Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian state media that, “In the West itself, they are already beginning to understand that they are going further than they intended.”

But following Tuesday’s G7 meeting, Biden said in a statement he reiterated “our unwavering commitment to hold Russia accountable for its war and support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Biden’s schedule on Tuesday, kicked off with the G7 meeting, reflects the mixed set of political and official priorities the President is juggling less than a month before the midterm elections.

Biden on Tuesday will take part in a Summit on Fire Prevention and Control at the White House and participate in a virtual fundraiser for Delaware Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. He is also slated to sit down with Jake Tapper for his first exclusive sit-down interview with CNN since taking office.

Democrats are in the final stretch of their campaigns to maintain majorities in Congress. And later this week, Biden will take part in a three-day trip to Colorado, California and Oregon too woo donors out West.

Republicans are favored to take back the House of Representatives, but the fate of the Senate is on a knife-edge.

Outside of earlier major legislative wins, the White House has made a recent pre-election push this fall with executive actions on student loan forgiveness and marijuana reform. Democrats are also hoping the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will motivate the electorate, but concerns about the state of the economy – especially fears about a recession – loom over the November races.