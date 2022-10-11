Ready to spread your wings and learn how to fly?
Sam Smith and Kelly Clarkson are ready to help you do that – or anything else you want to accomplish in this world – with their soaring duet of her 2004 hit “Breakaway,” featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Smith is Tuesday’s guest on the talk show, but a pre-broadcast clip of their duet with Clarkson is already taking our will-this-week-ever-end negativity and turning it into what can only be described as a can-do-anything attitude.
Nothing else would have been expected from pairing these two powerhouse singers on a track as unfailingly uplifting as this, but once in a rare while, even your greatest expectations are exceeded. Who know that could still happen?
File this Kellyoke duet of the ages under “We deserve nice things.”
Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, recently released a new video for their song “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras.
“The Kelly Clarkson” show airs daily in syndication. Check local listings for details.