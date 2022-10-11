Oil and Energy
Sen. Dick Durbin
Picture taken on May 9,2022 shows equipment operated by GCA (Gas Connect Austria) and TAG (Trans Austria Gas pipelines) at one of the largest interconnection gas hubs in Europe at Baumgarten an der March, Lower Austria. - The facility mainly receives Russian imports, but takes also shipments of gas from Norway and some other countries. These supplies are re-routed to consumption centers in Austria and in Europe via a number of pipeline systems running in various directions. The Baumgarten hub consists of gas reception, metering and testing facilities. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)
Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images
The sun rises behind the pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Monday, July 11, 2022. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Germany's main source of Russian gas, is scheduled to be out of action until July 21, 2022, for routine work. The operator said the gas flow was reduced progressively starting at 6 a.m.
Jens Buettner/dpa/AP
bruno le maire ctw 0719
CNN
amanpour peter szijjarto
CNN
gas price explainer
Janos Kummer/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Christine Romans
CNN
biden putin SPLIT 0220
Getty Images
gas prices affil vpx screengrab
KTVK/KPHO
An ExxonMobil gas pump is seen on February 01, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
oecd secretary general mathias cormann
CNN
Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
CNN Business  — 

OPEC and its allies have defended their decision to slash oil production by arguing they are trying to prepare for a potential economic downturn that would hurt energy demand.

Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal isn’t buying that argument from Saudi Arabia-led OPEC and is leading the push to punish the kingdom.

“Give me a break. You’re causing the recession,” Blumenthal told CNN on Tuesday in a phone interview. “Saudi Arabia has not only thumbed its nose, it has given us a gut punch.”

The OPEC+ supply cut, announced last week, has already driven up oil prices and lifted prices at the gas pump. Higher energy prices will only exacerbate inflationary pressures that have raised the risk of a recession.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., speaks during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Andrew Harnik/AP

US Rep. Ro Khanna slams Saudi Arabia as 'third-rate power' as OPEC considers slashing oil output

Blumenthal and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna announced legislation on Tuesday to stop all US arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year. The pause would include military supplies, sales and other weapons aid to Saudi Arabia — a longtime US partner in the Middle East.

“They’ve chosen to align with Russia and increase Russia’s profits at a time when Russia needs more money. It’s egregious,” Blumenthal said, adding that there is “very strong appetite” in Washington to hit back at Saudi Arabia, which is “at best a highly unreliable partner.”

Blumenthal pointed out that the OPEC+ production cut comes just months after President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia, a trip that reversed Biden’s own campaign promise to make the kingdom a pariah over its human rights record.

“This is a down-right betrayal, and, by the way, for the president it’s a double-cross,” Blumenthal said. “I don’t know all the conversations that took place leading to his trip, but certainly think he was misled.”

Asked if Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia was a failure, Blumenthal said the trip “didn’t accomplish its goal” but the president was “well-justified” making the effort.

The Saudi embassy did not respond to a request for comment. The US State Department said Tuesday that “decisions” on future US-Saudi relations will be made “in a deliberative, consultative fashion” and reiterated the OPEC+ decision was “misguided.”

The Blumenthal-Khanna legislation would require a one-year halt to all direct commercial sales and foreign military sales of weapons and munitions to Saudi Arabia, including a halt to the sale of spare and repair parts, support services and support programs.

The Senate bill to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia was introduced on Tuesday, while the House version is expected to be introduced soon.

Blumenthal said he hopes the legislation will lead to a “rebalancing” of the “one-sided” relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia gets arms, it gets paid for oil and then basically turns around and betrays us,” he said.

More immediately, Blumenthal said the goal is to get OPEC+ to reverse its decision to slash oil production beginning next month.

“It’s not too late,” he said.