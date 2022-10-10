Treasures to trash: Personal belongings Hurricane Ian turned to debris

Published 12:06 AM EDT, Mon October 10, 2022

Erica Lee/CNN
Charlie Whitehead, 64, lives on San Carlos Island, across the Fort Myers Beach isle, and has spent most days since the storm trying to salvage family photos. This one depicts him and his wife, Debbie, when they were younger.

Nearly two weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's southwestern coast, battered communities are slowly beginning to sort through the damage the storm left. Families that were chin-deep in water in their homes have found there is little left to salvage: the furniture that floated around has dried but is now beginning to mold, wood chests and drawers bear signs of the water damage, electronics are now useless and few cars survived the flooding. Debris that piles high in every driveway offers a glimpse into what the homes behind them used to look like and what families held dear but are now forced to throw out. The trash piles include mementos too deformed to save, treasured photographs, rugs, kitchen tables, dining chairs, mirrors, clothes -- most of everything covered in mud.

"The big trash trucks with the claws, they just come in, they pick that stuff up like it's nothing. Seventeen years' worth of hard work gone in a matter of five minutes," says Miguel Romero, 26, who lives in the Linda Loma neighborhood, near the beach. Romero, his partner and their 1-year-old daughter, along with his parents, went into the attic of their ground-floor home to survive. Almost everything in the house was ruined. But at the end, like many others here, stuff is stuff, he says, and he's thankful his family is alive.

A pair of stuffed animals lie on a couch surrounded by debris on Pine Needle Lane in Iona, in the Fort Myers area.
A pair of stuffed animals lie on a couch surrounded by debris on Pine Needle Lane in Iona, in the Fort Myers area.
Erica Lee/CNN
Pat Pickett, 83, tried to salvage a Bible given to her in 1950 that was damaged by floodwaters in her San Carlos Island home.
Pat Pickett, 83, tried to salvage a Bible given to her in 1950 that was damaged by floodwaters in her San Carlos Island home.
Erica Lee/CNN
A dollhouse set is seen on the curb in the Whitewater Court neighborhood of Fort Myers Beach.
A dollhouse set is seen on the curb in the Whitewater Court neighborhood of Fort Myers Beach.
Erica Lee/CNN
When waters began rising in Whitewater Court, 5-year-old Iker Corona said he grabbed one of his drawings on the wall and taped it higher to keep it from getting wet. Iker and his 9-year-old brother stood on chairs as the water seeped into their home.
When waters began rising in Whitewater Court, 5-year-old Iker Corona said he grabbed one of his drawings on the wall and taped it higher to keep it from getting wet. Iker and his 9-year-old brother stood on chairs as the water seeped into their home.
Erica Lee/CNN
A sewing machine is seen waiting to be collected from the street curb off of Linda Loma Drive in Fort Myers.
A sewing machine is seen waiting to be collected from the street curb off of Linda Loma Drive in Fort Myers.
Erica Lee/CNN
Mobile home communities on San Carlos Island, just across the Fort Myers Beach isle, were ravaged by the storm. A boat is seen resting between homes a week after flood waters receded.
Mobile home communities on San Carlos Island, just across the Fort Myers Beach isle, were ravaged by the storm. A boat is seen resting between homes a week after flood waters receded.
Erica Lee/CNN
A license plate from a motorized scooter that was swept away by Ian's storm surge is seen on San Carlos Island.
A license plate from a motorized scooter that was swept away by Ian's storm surge is seen on San Carlos Island.
Erica Lee/CNN
Les Pickett's treasured items sit outside his home on San Carlos Island.
Les Pickett's treasured items sit outside his home on San Carlos Island.
Erica Lee/CNN
A set of golf clubs and bottles of liquor sit in a destroyed mobile home in Garden Cove, a 55-and-over mobile home park in Fort Myers.
A set of golf clubs and bottles of liquor sit in a destroyed mobile home in Garden Cove, a 55-and-over mobile home park in Fort Myers.
Erica Lee/CNN
A large, now muddy, trophy is seen in front of a house off of Linda Loma Drive. After the storm, the letters etched on it are hard to make out.
A large, now muddy, trophy is seen in front of a house off of Linda Loma Drive. After the storm, the letters etched on it are hard to make out.
Erica Lee/CNN
A handwritten recipe for Pat Pickett, 83, is seen in her home on San Carlos Island.
A handwritten recipe for Pat Pickett, 83, is seen in her home on San Carlos Island.
Erica Lee/CNN
A picture frame, seemingly a dedication to grandparents that includes the phrases "To my papaw" and "To my nana," is seen off of Linda Loma Drive.
A picture frame, seemingly a dedication to grandparents that includes the phrases "To my papaw" and "To my nana," is seen off of Linda Loma Drive.
Erica Lee/CNN
A muddy couch is among the items left outside of devastated mobile homes in Iona Ranch, a 55-and-over community in Fort Myers, largely made up of "snowbirds" who come to Florida for several months at a time.
A muddy couch is among the items left outside of devastated mobile homes in Iona Ranch, a 55-and-over community in Fort Myers, largely made up of "snowbirds" who come to Florida for several months at a time.
Erica Lee/CNN
A sign that reads "God bless America" on Linda Loma Drive stands among debris left in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
A sign that reads "God bless America" on Linda Loma Drive stands among debris left in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Erica Lee/CNN