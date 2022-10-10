Markets and Investing
Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng (R) intridcues Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss (L) as she launches her campaign to become the next Prime Minister on July 14, 2022 in London, England.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
John General/CNN
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
stock buying strategy risk reward scenario anastasia amoroso orig_00005912.png
subway subscription pass ceo interview orig_00002428.png
This picture taken on September 11, 2014 shows the on-demand internet streaming media provider, Netflix, on a laptop screen in Stockholm. The online streaming website Netflix will be launched in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg mid-September. It is already operating in Scandinavian countries. AFP PHOTO/JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
London CNN Business  — 

The Bank of England announced Monday that it would provide extra support to UK markets, beefing up its efforts to ensure financial stability after the government’s plan to slash taxes while boosting borrowing stoked panic.

The central bank said that it was ready to buy up to £10 billion ($11 billion) of government bonds each day this week, double the daily limit it set when it announced its emergency intervention on Sept. 28.

It confirmed that the bond-buying program would end Friday, but said it would extend extra support “beyond the end of this week” to banks still reeling from the fallout of a meltdown in some pension funds. The central bank said it would accept a wider range of assets as collateral in exchange for cash.

City workers walk near the Bank of England (BOE) in the City of London, UK, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Carlos Jasso/Bloomberg/Getty Images

How meltdown in a $1 trillion market brought the UK to the brink of a financial crisis

The move sends another signal to investors that the central bank is prepared to do whatever it takes to restore more normal trading conditions to the bond market, which is necessary to keep down borrowing costs for UK households and businesses.

The yields on long-dated government bonds, which move opposite prices, fell sharply after the Bank of England announced its initial action in late September.

The central bank has said that it was forced to act to prevent a “self-reinforcing spiral” after the market experienced historic selling in the wake of the budget plans revealed by Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss.

But yields on longer-dated bonds have pushed up again in recent days. Pension funds — which have been particularly exposed to the tumult — have been forced to sell whatever assets they can to replenish depleted cash stocks.

Yields on these bonds rose again in early trading on Monday and remain higher than they were before Kwarteng’s tax-cutting speech on Sept. 23

The Bank of England said stressed funds have made “substantial progress” over the past week, but that it would continue to work with them to ensure the “industry operates on a more resilient basis in future.”

There’s a particular focus on pension funds that make use of liability-driven investment, or LDI, strategies, since this approach typically involves significant use of derivatives, which can make it harder to withstand a shock in the bond market.

To date, the Bank of England has scooped up just £5 billion in debt when it could have purchased £40 billion, it said Monday.