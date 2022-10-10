Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

October 11, 2022

Are we getting closer to having our cars monitored and controlled by the government? The National Transportation Safety Board is calling for carmakers to be incentivized to put speed limiters in new cars. Proponents say that it will make roads safer. Opponents say that it’s an attack on freedoms. What do you all think? And, we finish today by meeting CNN Hero Dustin LaFont who is teaching skills like mechanics, welding, and cycling safety to help hundreds of kids in Baton Rouge stay safe and stay in school.

