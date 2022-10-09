Start your week smart: Crimea bridge, Russian draft, Taliban, Iran, Hurricane Ian

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Published 8:41 AM EDT, Sun October 9, 2022
03:23 - Source: CNN
Surveillance footage captures large explosion on key bridge to Russian-annexed Crimea

After decades of hard work and (hopefully) proper planning, many of you out there may be approaching retirement. If you’ve been diligent in the care and feeding of your 401(k) or IRA, you might have enough money socked away to relax and enjoy yourself. But once you do stop working comes the surprisingly hard part of retirement: spending what you’ve saved.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• In a major blow for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a huge explosion early Saturday severely damaged the only bridge connecting the annexed Crimean Peninsula with the Russian mainland, crimping a key supply route for Moscow’s faltering war in Ukraine.

• More than 200,000 Russians have streamed into Kazakhstan following Putin’s order to draft at least 300,000 men to fight in Ukraine, according to the Kazakh government.

• Top Biden administration officials met in person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said.  

• Iran’s security forces shot at protesters and used tear gas in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj and Saqez in fresh protests on Saturday, as weeks of nationwide demonstrations gathered momentum.

• A lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida has left many families struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The week ahead

Monday

Depending on where you live, October 10 is either Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day. It’s a federal holiday – regardless of how you personally choose to observe the day – so most federal, state, and local government offices will be closed and there will be no mail service. Many banks will also be closed, but the stock market will be open for business.

It’s also World Mental Health Day, a day to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

Tuesday

Just four weeks remain until the midterm elections that will decide control of the House and Senate. on November 8. Early in-person voting is already underway in several states ahead of November 8, with more to follow soon.

Tuesday is also National Coming Out Day, a day to celebrate the LGBTQ community and people’s coming out experiences and journeys.

Wednesday

The White House says President Joe Biden will travel to Colorado on October 12. While there has been no official announcement, he will reportedly designate Camp Hale, a World War II training site along the Continental Divide, as a national monument. It would be the first national monument designated by President Biden.

Thursday

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection will hold its next public hearing at 1 p.m. ET. The committee had to reschedule this hearing, which was originally set for the end of September, because of Hurricane Ian. This will be the panel’s 10th hearing since it formed – and could be the last hearing until after the midterm elections. 

And happy 247th birthday to the US Navy! 

Listen in to catch up on a pivotal month in Ukraine

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN International Security Editor Nick Paton Walsh joins us from Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, as Ukrainian forces continue to retake territory Russia claims it is annexing. We explore what Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next move could be and hear from Ukrainians emerging from life under Russian occupation. Listen here.  

Photos of the week

A broken section of road and destroyed houses are seen in the aftermath of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/26/weather/gallery/hurricane-ian/index.html" target="_blank">Hurricane Ian</a> in Matlacha, Florida, on Saturday, October 1.
A broken section of road and destroyed houses are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida, on Saturday, October 1.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Rescue workers carry coffins containing the bodies of victims outside a hospital after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/06/asia/thailand-mass-shooting-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">massacre at a child care center</a> in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, October 6. Dozens of children were among the victims.
Rescue workers carry coffins containing the bodies of victims outside a hospital after a massacre at a child care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, October 6. Dozens of children were among the victims.
Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
An artist practices spitting fire backstage before a performance during the Dussehra festival in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, October 5.
An artist practices spitting fire backstage before a performance during the Dussehra festival in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, October 5.
Altaf Qadri/AP
The USS Annapolis submarine, front; the US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, center; and South Korean and Japanese warships are seen during a combined trilateral anti-submarine exercise off the coast of the Korean Peninsula on Friday, September 30. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/04/asia/north-korea-missile-japan-explainer-intl-hnk" target="_blank">ballistic missile launch</a> over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions."
The USS Annapolis submarine, front; the US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, center; and South Korean and Japanese warships are seen during a combined trilateral anti-submarine exercise off the coast of the Korean Peninsula on Friday, September 30. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions."
Handout/Getty Images
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/04/sport/mlb-aaron-judge-62nd-home-run-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">hits his 62nd home run</a> of the season in a game against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, October 4. With the home run, Judge set the American League record for home runs in a single season, passing Roger Maris.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season in a game against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, October 4. With the home run, Judge set the American League record for home runs in a single season, passing Roger Maris.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
From left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata arrive before <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/05/world/gallery/spacex-nasa-crew-5-launch" target="_blank">SpaceX's historic Crew-5 launch</a> at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, October 5. Mann became the first Native American woman ever to travel to space, and Kikina was the first Russian to join a SpaceX mission.
From left, Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata arrive before SpaceX's historic Crew-5 launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, October 5. Mann became the first Native American woman ever to travel to space, and Kikina was the first Russian to join a SpaceX mission.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
People carry an injured man after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/01/asia/indonesia-soccer-stadium-stampede-persebaya-surabaya-arema-fc-intl-hnk" target="_blank">chaos and violence erupted</a> during a soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday, October 1, at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia. At least 125 people were killed, according to Indonesia's National Police Chief, in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
People carry an injured man after chaos and violence erupted during a soccer match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday, October 1, at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia. At least 125 people were killed, according to Indonesia's National Police Chief, in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
AFP/Getty Images
A mother sits with her child who was diagnosed with cholera in a hospital in Deir el-Zour, Syria, on Thursday, September 29. The UN and Syria's Health Ministry have said the source of the outbreak is believed to be linked to people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates River and using contaminated water to irrigate crops, resulting in food contamination.
A mother sits with her child who was diagnosed with cholera in a hospital in Deir el-Zour, Syria, on Thursday, September 29. The UN and Syria's Health Ministry have said the source of the outbreak is believed to be linked to people drinking unsafe water from the Euphrates River and using contaminated water to irrigate crops, resulting in food contamination.
Baderkhan Ahmad/AP
US model Bella Hadid has <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/bella-hadid-coperni-spray-on-dress/index.html" target="_blank">her dress sprayed on</a> during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 30. The supermodel walked onto the runway wearing nothing but nude underwear before Manel Torres — the creator of the patented spray-on technology, Fabrican — and two scientists applied a misty liquid that transformed, almost instantly, into a wearable material.
US model Bella Hadid has her dress sprayed on during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 30. The supermodel walked onto the runway wearing nothing but nude underwear before Manel Torres — the creator of the patented spray-on technology, Fabrican — and two scientists applied a misty liquid that transformed, almost instantly, into a wearable material.
Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
Teammates gather around Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered a concussion during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/03/sport/nfl-concussion-scrutiny-tua-tagovailoa-spt-intl" target="_blank">An investigation is now underway</a> into the handling of Tagovailoa's apparent head injury, while the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the quarterback's first concussion evaluation four days earlier is reportedly no longer working with the National Football League Players Association.
Teammates gather around Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered a concussion during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. An investigation is now underway into the handling of Tagovailoa's apparent head injury, while the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the quarterback's first concussion evaluation four days earlier is reportedly no longer working with the National Football League Players Association.
Emilee Chinn/AP
A protestor cuts her hair during a demonstration in Istanbul on Sunday, October 2. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested in Tehran, Iran, by morality police — a dedicated unit that enforces strict dress codes for women, such as wearing the compulsory headscarf — <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/21/middleeast/iran-mahsa-amini-death-widespread-protests-intl-hnk/index.html" target="_blank">has sparked anger in Iran</a> and other countries around the world.
A protestor cuts her hair during a demonstration in Istanbul on Sunday, October 2. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested in Tehran, Iran, by morality police — a dedicated unit that enforces strict dress codes for women, such as wearing the compulsory headscarf — has sparked anger in Iran and other countries around the world.
Dilara Senkaya/Reuters
A teacher dries out books on Wednesday, October 5, at a school that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, Cuba.
A teacher dries out books on Wednesday, October 5, at a school that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in La Coloma, Cuba.
Ramon Espinosa/AP
Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo poses with a replica of a Neanderthal skeleton in Leipzig, Germany, on Monday, October 3. He was awarded the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/03/europe/nobel-prize-medicine-2022-winner-intl-scn" target="_blank">2022 Nobel Prize for medicine</a> for pioneering the use of ancient DNA to unlock secrets about human evolution.
Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo poses with a replica of a Neanderthal skeleton in Leipzig, Germany, on Monday, October 3. He was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize for medicine for pioneering the use of ancient DNA to unlock secrets about human evolution.
Matthias Schrader/AP
A woman stands next to a residential building that was damaged after an overnight Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Tuesday, October 4.
A woman stands next to a residential building that was damaged after an overnight Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Tuesday, October 4.
Andriy Andriyenko/AP
Supporters of Brazilian former President Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva react as they watch the vote count of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/03/world/gallery/brazil-elections" target="_blank">the presidential election</a> in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, October 2. Da Silva's race against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will go to a second round after no candidate achieved more than 50% of the vote.
Supporters of Brazilian former President Luiz Inácio "Lula" da Silva react as they watch the vote count of the presidential election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, October 2. Da Silva's race against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro will go to a second round after no candidate achieved more than 50% of the vote.
Ernesto Benavides/AFP/Getty Images
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew-5 Dragon spacecraft lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, October 5. The mission is the sixth astronaut flight launched as a joint endeavor between NASA and SpaceX, a privately held aerospace company, to the International Space Station.
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew-5 Dragon spacecraft lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, October 5. The mission is the sixth astronaut flight launched as a joint endeavor between NASA and SpaceX, a privately held aerospace company, to the International Space Station.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband, Hugh O'Learyat, wave during <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/05/uk/liz-truss-conservative-party-conference-speech-gbr-intl" target="_blank">the Conservative party's annual conference</a> in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday, October 5.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband, Hugh O'Learyat, wave during the Conservative party's annual conference in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday, October 5.
Hannah McKay/Reuters
A protester meets the full force of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 3. "He looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner told reporters after the game. "I saw security was having a little problem — so I helped him out."
A protester meets the full force of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during a game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, October 3. "He looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner told reporters after the game. "I saw security was having a little problem — so I helped him out."
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
A supporter attends former US President Donald Trump's rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday, October 1.
A supporter attends former US President Donald Trump's rally in Warren, Michigan, on Saturday, October 1.
Dieu-Nalio Chery/Reuters
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown looks to pass while pressured by Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Boston on Wednesday, October 5. Toronto won 125-119.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown looks to pass while pressured by Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game in Boston on Wednesday, October 5. Toronto won 125-119.
Charles Krupa/AP
Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Tuesday, October 4. The attorneys presented closing arguments in the trial on Thursday.
Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Tuesday, October 4. The attorneys presented closing arguments in the trial on Thursday.
Mike Segar/Reuters
Fireworks and pyrotechnics go off ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints clash in London on Sunday, October 2. It was the NFL's 100th international game. The Vikings won 28-25.
Fireworks and pyrotechnics go off ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints clash in London on Sunday, October 2. It was the NFL's 100th international game. The Vikings won 28-25.
Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men buy chickens to perform the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, October 3. They believe the ritual transfers one's sins from the past year into the chicken. It is performed before the Day of Atonement — Yom Kippur — the holiest day in the Jewish year which started at sundown Tuesday.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men buy chickens to perform the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, October 3. They believe the ritual transfers one's sins from the past year into the chicken. It is performed before the Day of Atonement — Yom Kippur — the holiest day in the Jewish year which started at sundown Tuesday.
Oded Balilty/AP
University of Southern California defensive back Calen Bullock celebrates after an interception during the second half of a college football game against Arizona State on Saturday, October 1. USC won 42-25.
University of Southern California defensive back Calen Bullock celebrates after an interception during the second half of a college football game against Arizona State on Saturday, October 1. USC won 42-25.
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Residents bury Wilmer Rojas on Thursday, October 6, the day after he was killed in <a href="https://cnnespanol.cnn.com/2022/10/05/mexico-ataquel-alcalde-san-miguel-totolapan-conrado-mendoza-almeda-guerrero-orix/" target="_blank">a mass shooting</a> in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico. Armed civilians entered the town's city hall and shot to death at least 18 people, including the mayor, officials said.
Residents bury Wilmer Rojas on Thursday, October 6, the day after he was killed in a mass shooting in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico. Armed civilians entered the town's city hall and shot to death at least 18 people, including the mayor, officials said.
Eduardo Verdugo/AP
Driver AJ Allmendinger celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Talladega, Alabama, on Saturday, October 1.
Driver AJ Allmendinger celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Talladega, Alabama, on Saturday, October 1.
Butch Dill/AP
US President Joe Biden talks to people impacted by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, as he <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/05/politics/joe-biden-ron-desantis-hurricane-ian" target="_blank">tours the area</a> on Wednesday, October 5.
US President Joe Biden talks to people impacted by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, as he tours the area on Wednesday, October 5.
Evan Vucci/AP
People react after their human tower fell during the 28th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, on Sunday, October 2.
People react after their human tower fell during the 28th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain, on Sunday, October 2.
Joan Mateu Parra/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 2. The Chiefs won 41-31.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 2. The Chiefs won 41-31.
Kim Klement/USA Today Sports
Athletes compete during the swimming leg of an Ironman competition in Calella, Spain, on Sunday, October 2. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/29/world/gallery/photos-this-week-september-22-september-29" target="_blank">See last week in 36 photos.</a>
Athletes compete during the swimming leg of an Ironman competition in Calella, Spain, on Sunday, October 2. See last week in 36 photos.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The season premiere of “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” will air tonight at 9 p.m. ET only on CNN. The Emmy-winning series follows the actor as he travels around Italy, learning about – and educating his audience – on the food, people and culture of the country.

“Let the Right One In” lands on Showtime tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new series follows a 12-year-old girl who lives a closed-in life after turning into a vampire, and her father – who does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive.

“The Watcher” moves onto Netflix on Thursday. The miniseries stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as a married couple who move into their dream home, only to be threatened by terrifying letters from a stalker.

In theaters

Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are back – again – for the 13th and supposedly final installment of the “Halloween” franchise: “Halloween Ends.” Yea … sure it does. 

What’s happening in sports

Baseball

The MLB postseason shifted into high gear this Wild Card weekend with the the Cleveland Guardians, the Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies all advancing. One Wild Card game remains to be played later today with the New York Mets facing the San Diego Padres. The next round of the playoffs begins on Tuesday.

Quiz time!

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 41% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘Harmony Hall’

Enjoy this catchy tune from Vampire Weekend. Why? Because … vampires. (Click here to view)