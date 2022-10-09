Start your week smart: Crimea bridge, Russian draft, Taliban, Iran, Hurricane Ian

After decades of hard work and (hopefully) proper planning, many of you out there may be approaching retirement. If you’ve been diligent in the care and feeding of your 401(k) or IRA, you might have enough money socked away to relax and enjoy yourself. But once you do stop working comes the surprisingly hard part of retirement: spending what you’ve saved.

The weekend that was

• In a major blow for Russian President Vladimir Putin, a huge explosion early Saturday severely damaged the only bridge connecting the annexed Crimean Peninsula with the Russian mainland, crimping a key supply route for Moscow’s faltering war in Ukraine.

• More than 200,000 Russians have streamed into Kazakhstan following Putin’s order to draft at least 300,000 men to fight in Ukraine, according to the Kazakh government.

• Top Biden administration officials met in person with the Taliban on Saturday for the first time since al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed by the US in his apartment in Kabul in late July, two officials familiar with the talks said.

• Iran’s security forces shot at protesters and used tear gas in the Kurdish cities of Sanandaj and Saqez in fresh protests on Saturday, as weeks of nationwide demonstrations gathered momentum.

• A lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida has left many families struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The week ahead

Monday

Depending on where you live, October 10 is either Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples’ Day. It’s a federal holiday – regardless of how you personally choose to observe the day – so most federal, state, and local government offices will be closed and there will be no mail service. Many banks will also be closed, but the stock market will be open for business.

It’s also World Mental Health Day, a day to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

Tuesday

Just four weeks remain until the midterm elections that will decide control of the House and Senate. on November 8. Early in-person voting is already underway in several states ahead of November 8, with more to follow soon.

Tuesday is also National Coming Out Day, a day to celebrate the LGBTQ community and people’s coming out experiences and journeys.

Wednesday

The White House says President Joe Biden will travel to Colorado on October 12. While there has been no official announcement, he will reportedly designate Camp Hale, a World War II training site along the Continental Divide, as a national monument. It would be the first national monument designated by President Biden.

Thursday

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection will hold its next public hearing at 1 p.m. ET. The committee had to reschedule this hearing, which was originally set for the end of September, because of Hurricane Ian. This will be the panel’s 10th hearing since it formed – and could be the last hearing until after the midterm elections.

And happy 247th birthday to the US Navy!

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The season premiere of “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” will air tonight at 9 p.m. ET only on CNN. The Emmy-winning series follows the actor as he travels around Italy, learning about – and educating his audience – on the food, people and culture of the country.

“Let the Right One In” lands on Showtime tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new series follows a 12-year-old girl who lives a closed-in life after turning into a vampire, and her father – who does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive.

“The Watcher” moves onto Netflix on Thursday. The miniseries stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as a married couple who move into their dream home, only to be threatened by terrifying letters from a stalker.

In theaters

Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are back – again – for the 13th and supposedly final installment of the “Halloween” franchise: “Halloween Ends.” Yea … sure it does.

What’s happening in sports

Baseball

The MLB postseason shifted into high gear this Wild Card weekend with the the Cleveland Guardians, the Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies all advancing. One Wild Card game remains to be played later today with the New York Mets facing the San Diego Padres. The next round of the playoffs begins on Tuesday.

Quiz time!

